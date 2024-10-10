Zelenskyy arrives in Italy. Meeting with Prime Minister Maloney begins
Kyiv • UNN
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has arrived on a visit to Italy. The visit began with a meeting with the President of the Italian Council of Ministers, George Meloni, and was followed by visits to London and Paris.
The visit of the President of Ukraine to Italy began with a meeting with the President of the Council of Ministers of Italy George Meloni.
Previously
President Zelensky has already made visits to London and Paris today.