Zelenskyy approves NSDC decision on defense budget for 2025: what is expected

Zelenskyy approves NSDC decision on defense budget for 2025: what is expected

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 15775 views

The decree provides for the allocation of at least 26.3% of GDP to the security and defense sector in 2025. Priority areas of funding have been identified, including the development of the Armed Forces and cybersecurity.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has signed a decree enacting the decision of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine to allocate at least 26.3% of GDP to the security and defense sector in 2025. Priority areas of funding have been identified, including the development of the security and defense sector in accordance with NATO and EU principles and standards and cybersecurity, UNN reports.

Details

The President signed Decree No. 683/2024 of October 2, by which he put into effect the decision of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine of October 2, 2024 "On Proposals to the Draft Law of Ukraine ‘On the State Budget of Ukraine for 2025’ on Articles Related to Ensuring National Security and Defense of Ukraine", which, in addition to a number of items, is for official use.

The NSDC decision reportedly involves, among others, the Cabinet of Ministers:

1) when finalizing the draft Law of Ukraine "On the State Budget of Ukraine for 2025", provide for a total financial resource for ensuring national security and defense of Ukraine in the amount of at least 26.3% of GDP for the security and defense sector of Ukraine, while funding the needs of the security and defense sector of Ukraine should be provided in the amount of at least UAH 2,223,042.4 million;

2) to ensure the possibility of increasing the amount of expenditures on national security and defense of Ukraine in 2025, taking into account the military and political situation and the requirements of the budget legislation;

3) take measures in 2025 to ensure priority funding for the activities of the security and defense sector entities of Ukraine in the following priority areas:

development of the security and defense sector in accordance with NATO and EU principles and standards;

improving planning and management of resources in the security and defense sector;

maintaining and enhancing the capabilities of the Armed Forces of Ukraine;

Ensuring the functioning of the population's preparation for national resistance;

ensuring proper protection of critical infrastructure facilities;

development of the national cybersecurity system, building cyber defense capabilities to repel and deter aggression against Ukraine in cyberspace, and ensuring cyber defense of critical infrastructure;

Ensuring the information security of the state, strengthening capacities to counteract information aggression and disinformation, and developing a system of strategic communications;

reforming law enforcement agencies;

implementation of state policy in the field of Integrated Border Management.

Some paragraphs are for official use.

4) to take measures in accordance with the established procedure to ensure timely and full funding in 2025 for the security and defense sector bodies of Ukraine to pay salaries to military personnel, rank and file and police officers.

The bodies of the security and defense sector of Ukraine should take measures during 2025 to:

Strengthening financial discipline in the management of budget allocations and ensuring targeted, efficient and effective use of budget funds;

ensuring control over compliance with the terms and conditions of execution of state contracts (contracts) for the purchase of goods, works and services for defense purposes, in particular the state of repayment of accounts receivable, and preventing the formation of overdue accounts receivable;

organizing proper claims and lawsuits to reduce overdue receivables.

The Ministry of Finance of Ukraine should ensure timely and full funding of the State Budget expenditures for the security and defense sector of Ukraine in 2025.

Zelensky signs law to increase budget by UAH 500 billion for military needs9/21/24, 12:24 AM • 20250 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

WarPolitics
ministerstvo-finansiv-ukrainaMinistry of Finance of Ukraine
national-security-and-defense-council-of-ukraineNational Security and Defense Council of Ukraine
natoNATO
armed-forces-of-ukraineArmed Forces of Ukraine
european-unionEuropean Union
ukraineUkraine

