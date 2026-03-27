Zelenskyy announced that he is negotiating diesel supplies during his visit to the Middle East

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that during his visit to Middle Eastern countries, he is trying to resolve the issue of diesel fuel supplies for Ukraine. Zelenskyy announced this on the air of a telethon, as reported by UNN.

In turn, I have questions about the diesel deficit from the Cabinet of Ministers and Naftogaz. I understand the task for Ukraine's security. I believe I am resolving this issue. Of the potential deficit, 90% is diesel. Therefore, we are addressing this issue. - said Zelenskyy.

He added that during his visit to the Middle East, he is resolving the problem of diesel supplies to Ukraine.

Recall

According to Serhiy Kuyun, director of "Consulting Group A-95," there is currently no shortage of diesel fuel and none is expected. Contracting for April is ongoing, with an average of 40% already reserved.