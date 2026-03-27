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Zelenskyy announced that he is negotiating diesel supplies during his visit to the Middle East

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1004 views

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is addressing the issue of diesel fuel shortages for Ukraine. Experts, however, assure that there is currently no fuel deficit.

Zelenskyy announced that he is negotiating diesel supplies during his visit to the Middle East

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that during his visit to Middle Eastern countries, he is trying to resolve the issue of diesel fuel supplies for Ukraine. Zelenskyy announced this on the air of a telethon, as reported by UNN

In turn, I have questions about the diesel deficit from the Cabinet of Ministers and Naftogaz. I understand the task for Ukraine's security. I believe I am resolving this issue. Of the potential deficit, 90% is diesel. Therefore, we are addressing this issue. 

- said Zelenskyy. 

He added that during his visit to the Middle East, he is resolving the problem of diesel supplies to Ukraine.

Recall 

According to Serhiy Kuyun, director of "Consulting Group A-95," there is currently no shortage of diesel fuel and none is expected. Contracting for April is ongoing, with an average of 40% already reserved.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

EconomyPolitics
Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine
Naftogaz
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine