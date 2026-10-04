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Zelenskyy and Merz paid tribute to fallen defenders at the capital’s Maidan Nezalezhnosti

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2074 views

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz began an unannounced visit to Kyiv by paying tribute to fallen soldiers together with Zelenskyy. He stated his support for Ukraine.

Zelenskyy and Merz paid tribute to fallen defenders at the capital’s Maidan Nezalezhnosti

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, together with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, paid tribute to the fallen Ukrainian defenders at Independence Square, UNN reports.

Details

Federal Chancellor of Germany Friedrich Merz began his visit to Ukraine by paying tribute to the fallen Ukrainian defenders together with President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

We appreciate the respect for our warriors and solidarity with the Ukrainian people. It is important that, in these difficult times, Germany is standing with us—in support and in remembrance. Eternal honor to all the defenders of Ukraine who gave their lives for Ukraine and all of Europe 

- Zelenskyy reported.

There will be important agreements between Ukraine and Germany — Zelenskyy on Merz's visit04.10.26, 11:45 • 2706 views

We remind you

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz arrived in Kyiv on the morning of October 4 on an unannounced visit—the first since May 2025. He said that increased support for Ukraine was necessary ahead of winter and was scheduled to meet with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Antonina Tumanova

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