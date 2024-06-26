Zelensky visited the stabilization point of the 47th separate Mechanized Brigade in Donetsk region

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky visited the stabilization point of the 47th separate Mechanized Brigade in the Donetsk region. He announced this in Telegram, writes UNN.

Stabilization point of the 47th separate Mechanized Brigade. I talked to our doctors, who told me about our priority needs. Awarded with state awards. I am grateful for your daily work and selfless help to our soldiers, - the message says.

Details

It is noted that doctors are the first to receive the wounded here on the battlefield – not only from their brigade, but also from related units. Vitaliy Tymoshchuk, coordinator of the stable point, also told the head of state about the specifics of work, provision of medicines and equipment.

Recall

On June 26, President Zelensky visited the Donetsk region with military leaders, introduced the new commander of the Joint Forces, Andrei Gnatov, thanked the soldiers, discussed security and support issues, and criticized some officials for not visiting the frontline areas.