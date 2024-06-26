Zelensky visited the stabilization point of the 47th separate Mechanized Brigade in Donetsk region

$41.340.03
Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy
10:10 AM • 8750 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
06:27 AM • 108794 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 116757 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 131901 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 195916 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 237444 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 146159 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 369810 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 182255 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 149739 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

+20°
3.3m/s
34%
Putin can no longer end the war against Ukraine, even if he wanted to – Foreign Policy

April 4, 02:06 AM • 72724 views

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

April 4, 03:29 AM • 80011 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 111088 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 97540 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

08:18 AM • 37712 views
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

06:27 AM • 108798 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 98473 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 116761 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 112007 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 07:36 PM • 131905 views
The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 5256 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 8320 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 13540 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 15017 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 18874 views
Zelensky visited the stabilization point of the 47th separate Mechanized Brigade in Donetsk region

Kyiv • UNN

 • 23620 views

Zelensky visited the stabilization point of the 47th separate Mechanized Brigade in the Donetsk region, talked with doctors, presented state awards and thanked them for helping wounded soldiers.

Zelensky visited the stabilization point of the 47th separate Mechanized Brigade in Donetsk region

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky visited the stabilization point of the 47th separate Mechanized Brigade in the Donetsk region. He announced this in Telegram, writes UNN.

Stabilization point of the 47th separate Mechanized Brigade. I talked to our doctors, who told me about our priority needs. Awarded with state awards. I am grateful for your daily work and selfless help to our soldiers,

- the message says.

Details

It is noted that doctors are the first to receive the wounded here on the battlefield – not only from their brigade, but also from related units. Vitaliy Tymoshchuk, coordinator of the stable point, also told the head of state about the specifics of work, provision of medicines and equipment.

Recall

On June 26, President Zelensky visited the Donetsk region with military leaders, introduced the new commander of the Joint Forces, Andrei Gnatov, thanked the soldiers, discussed security and support issues, and criticized some officials for not visiting the frontline areas.

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

Telegram
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
Donetsk
