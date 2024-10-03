Zelensky: The best way to help Ukraine is to provide appropriate weapons and shoot down enemy missiles

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that the best opportunity to help Ukraine is to provide appropriate weapons and help shoot down enemy missiles in the sky over Ukraine. Zelenskyy said this at a meeting with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, UNN reports.

As for the Middle East, I can't say that this or that tragedy or war is a distraction. It's just not very fair to the threat on other continents, other parts of the world. This is a great grief, this is shelling, this is just a tragedy. Thank God that there are allies who protected the people of Israel. Of course, I want Ukraine to be remembered, but the best way to remember Ukraine is to provide appropriate weapons, to provide appropriate permission and to help shoot down enemy missiles, by the way, those same Iranian missiles or drones, to shoot them down in the same way as they are shot down over Israeli skies, to shoot them down in the same way over Ukraine. I think this is the best opportunity to help and support Ukraine