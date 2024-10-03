Zelensky: The best way to help Ukraine is to provide appropriate weapons and shoot down enemy missiles

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
11:19 PM • 61952 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 102882 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 166073 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 137340 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 142854 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 138935 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 181790 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112056 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 172389 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104742 views

US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

February 28, 05:55 PM • 98676 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

February 28, 06:08 PM • 109410 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

February 28, 06:35 PM • 111507 views
Tusk after Zelensky's meeting with Trump at the White House: dear Ukrainian friends, you are not alone

February 28, 07:04 PM • 44491 views
Fox News announces interview with Zelensky after meeting with Trump

February 28, 07:23 PM • 51658 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 166073 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 181790 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 172389 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 199770 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 188725 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 141603 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 141665 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 146386 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 137823 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 154724 views
Zelensky: The best way to help Ukraine is to provide appropriate weapons and shoot down enemy missiles

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 13689 views

President Zelenskiy said the best way to support Ukraine is to provide weapons to shoot down enemy missiles. He called on allies to help defend Ukraine's skies in the same way they defend Israel.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that the best opportunity to help Ukraine is to provide appropriate weapons and help shoot down enemy missiles in the sky over Ukraine. Zelenskyy said this at a meeting with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, UNN reports.

As for the Middle East, I can't say that this or that tragedy or war is a distraction. It's just not very fair to the threat on other continents, other parts of the world. This is a great grief, this is shelling, this is just a tragedy. Thank God that there are allies who protected the people of Israel. Of course, I want Ukraine to be remembered, but the best way to remember Ukraine is to provide appropriate weapons, to provide appropriate permission and to help shoot down enemy missiles, by the way, those same Iranian missiles or drones, to shoot them down in the same way as they are shot down over Israeli skies, to shoot them down in the same way over Ukraine. I think this is the best opportunity to help and support Ukraine 

- Zelensky said when asked if the war in the Middle East between Israel and Iran could divert attention from Ukraine.

Recall

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy saidthat Ukraine is working with allies to shoot down Russian missiles over the country, but they are not ready yet.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

WarPolitics
israelIsrael
mark-rutteMark Rutte
natoNATO
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
ukraineUkraine
iranIran

