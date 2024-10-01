Zelensky says Ukraine is creating a new basis for the use of Western armored vehicles

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Ukraine is now producing things it has never produced before, namely 155 mm caliber shells, long-range and maritime drones. Ukraine is also creating the basis for the use of Western armored vehicles and developing its missile program. Zelensky said this in an evening address, UNN reports.

"The second Defense Industry Forum was held in Kyiv today. Representatives of more than 30 countries, almost 300 Ukrainian and leading foreign companies. It is absolutely crucial for Ukraine that not only partner countries but also defense companies from around the world are increasingly interested in cooperating with us and our defense industry. Some of the agreements have already been implemented. Both on investments in defense production in Ukraine and on localization. More is in the pipeline. Ukraine is already making things that we did not have before: 155 caliber, our long-range drones, our maritime drones. We are creating a new basis for the use of Western armored vehicles. This includes both repair and maintenance. Good things are also being done to develop our missile program," Zelenskyy said.

The President added that it is now very important to accelerate production.

Recall

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal announced a significant increase in weapons production in Ukraine. Every second ammunition in the combat zone is Ukrainian, and 1.5 million drones are planned to be produced by the end of the year.