Zelensky orders humanitarian aid to Czech Republic affected by floods

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has ordered to send humanitarian aid to the Czech Republic, which has been affected by the floods. This is reported by UNN with reference to the decree of the head of state published on the president's website

Details

In order to help overcome the consequences of the emergency situation in the Czech Republic as a result of the flood, in accordance with Article 10 of the Law of Ukraine “On Humanitarian Aid”, I hereby decree to provide humanitarian aid to the Czech Republic - is stated in Decree No. 696/2024.

According to the document, the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine should ensure the provision of humanitarian aid to the Czech Republic.

Recall

In September, Ukraine sent a shipment of industrial dehumidifiers to the Czech Republic to help fight large-scale floods. The cargo is being transported by diplomats of the Czech Consulate General in Lviv.