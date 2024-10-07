ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
11:19 PM • 61861 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 102875 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 166058 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 137332 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 142851 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 138934 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 181782 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112056 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 172381 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104741 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Zelensky orders humanitarian aid to Czech Republic affected by floods

Zelensky orders humanitarian aid to Czech Republic affected by floods

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 34627 views

The President of Ukraine has signed a decree to provide humanitarian aid to the Czech Republic, which has suffered from flooding. The Cabinet of Ministers is to ensure the implementation of this decision.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has ordered to send humanitarian aid to the Czech Republic, which has been affected by the floods. This is reported by UNN with reference to the decree of the head of state published on the president's website

Details

In order to help overcome the consequences of the emergency situation in the Czech Republic as a result of the flood, in accordance with Article 10 of the Law of Ukraine “On Humanitarian Aid”, I hereby decree to provide humanitarian aid to the Czech Republic

- is stated in Decree No. 696/2024. 

According to the document, the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine should ensure the provision of humanitarian aid to the Czech Republic.

Recall

In September, Ukraine sent a shipment of industrial dehumidifiers to the Czech Republic to help fight large-scale floods. The cargo is being transported by diplomats of the Czech Consulate General in Lviv.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

PoliticsNews of the World
czech-republicCzech Republic
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
ukraineUkraine
lvivLviv

