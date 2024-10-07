Zelensky orders humanitarian aid to Czech Republic affected by floods
Kyiv • UNN
The President of Ukraine has signed a decree to provide humanitarian aid to the Czech Republic, which has suffered from flooding. The Cabinet of Ministers is to ensure the implementation of this decision.
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has ordered to send humanitarian aid to the Czech Republic, which has been affected by the floods. This is reported by UNN with reference to the decree of the head of state published on the president's website
Details
In order to help overcome the consequences of the emergency situation in the Czech Republic as a result of the flood, in accordance with Article 10 of the Law of Ukraine “On Humanitarian Aid”, I hereby decree to provide humanitarian aid to the Czech Republic
According to the document, the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine should ensure the provision of humanitarian aid to the Czech Republic.
Recall
In September, Ukraine sent a shipment of industrial dehumidifiers to the Czech Republic to help fight large-scale floods. The cargo is being transported by diplomats of the Czech Consulate General in Lviv.