Actual
Zelensky on the situation in the energy sector in Sumy region: repair crews are working, Coordination Headquarters has been established

Zelensky on the situation in the energy sector in Sumy region: repair crews are working, Coordination Headquarters has been established

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 19252 views

Following Russian attacks on energy facilities in Sumy region, power outages are observed. President Zelenskyy announced the work of repair crews and the creation of a Coordination Headquarters to resolve the situation.

Following Russian strikes on power facilities in Sumy and the region, there are power outages. Repair crews are currently working, and a Coordination Center has been set up. This was stated by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy in his evening address, UNN reports .

Details

There were reports on the situation in Sumy and the region. There are blackouts after Russian strikes on power facilities. The city of Sumy, districts of the region. Repair crews are working now. A coordination center has been set up. I am grateful to everyone involved in the restoration work: power engineers, regional authorities, local authorities, and all employees of the State Emergency Service

- Zelensky said.

Recall

Russian troops launched a missile attack on a business in Sumy, wounding a man.

Amid a critical situation with the city's infrastructure, Sumy residents are urged to stock up on water tonight .

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

SocietyWar
state-emergency-service-of-ukraineState Emergency Service of Ukraine
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
ukraineUkraine
sumySums

