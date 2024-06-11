ukenru
Zelensky on the result of the European Parliament elections: the most important thing when choosing is that people do not choose pro-Russian populist slogans

Zelensky on the result of the European Parliament elections: the most important thing when choosing is that people do not choose pro-Russian populist slogans

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 12539 views

Zelensky stressed the importance of preventing pro-Russian populist slogans in the European Parliament elections, as they pose a danger to Ukraine and EU countries.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky at a joint conference with German Federal Chancellor Olaf Scholz stressed that the elections to the European Parliament are a manifestation of democracy and free choice by citizens of their leaders and states, emphasizing the importance of avoiding pro - Russian populist slogans.

This is Democracy, your people choose this or that state, this or that leader. The most important thing when choosing is that people do not choose pro-Russian populist slogans. It seems to me that this is not dangerous for Ukraine, we are already in the most dangerous situation, but dangerous for the EU countries

Zelensky said.

recall

In the Netherlands, where the European Parliament elections began on June 6 , Geert Wilders ' far-right Freedom Party achieved significant success in this vote.

