Zelensky on the Kursk operation: Ukraine has created a buffer zone on the territory of Russia
Kyiv • UNN
President Zelenskyy announced that the positions in the Kursk operation have been maintained. Thanks to this operation, a significant number of Ukrainians were freed from Russian captivity and a buffer zone was created in Russia.
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Chief of the Army Oleksandr Syrskyi had reported on the situation in all areas of combat operations. There was a separate report on the Kursk operation, where the Defense Forces are holding their positions, UNN reports.
We held a meeting with Defense Minister Rustem Umerov, Chief of Staff Oleksandr Syrskyi and Chief of the General Staff Anatoliy Bargylevych. First and foremost, we discussed the frontline. Our military tasks and steps for the nearest future and everything necessary for the effectiveness of our soldiers' actions on the front line: weapons, military equipment, supplies, manning of brigades
The President said that he had received a detailed report from the Chief of the Army on the situation in all areas of combat operations and repulsion of enemy attacks.
"The Kursk operation is a separate issue: we are maintaining our positions and preventing the enemy from expanding the war on our land. Instead of a buffer zone on the territory of Ukraine, which was planned by the Russians, we have created a buffer zone near our border on Russian territory. I am grateful to all our soldiers for their bravery. And a special emphasis is on replenishing the exchange fund for Ukraine to free our people from Russian captivity," Zelensky said.
He emphasized that it was thanks to the Kursk operation that a significant number of Ukrainians were freed.
"In particular, following today's meeting, we updated the tasks for the relevant negotiations with partners on defense support for Ukraine," Zelensky wrote.
Addendum
On October 20, Ukrainian Armed Forces Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi statedthat despite all the enemy's attempts to seize the initiative in Sumy and Kursk regions, the situation remains under the control of the Armed Forces.
