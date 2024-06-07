Zelensky met with the head of the French National Assembly: preparations for the peace summit were discussed

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky said that he met with the chairman of the National Assembly of France El Bron-Pieve and its leaders. They discussed preparations for the global peace summit and Ukraine's European integration priorities .

"I met with the chairman of the National Assembly of France and the heads of committees. We discussed preparations for the global peace summit. Special attention is paid to Ukraine's European integration priorities, in particular the expected adoption of a negotiation framework for the actual start of negotiations on our state's accession to the EU," the president wrote on his Telegram channel.

