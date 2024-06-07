Zelensky met with the head of the French National Assembly: preparations for the peace summit were discussed

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
06:49 PM • 57866 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 102857 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 145988 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 150402 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 246617 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 173299 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 164704 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148219 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 223773 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113022 views

Zelenskiy and Starmer to meet at Downing Street this afternoon

March 1, 11:59 AM • 60741 views
Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

March 1, 12:32 PM • 100098 views
The first British tourists allowed to visit North Korea after a 5-year break told about their impressions

March 1, 01:18 PM • 30262 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

04:47 PM • 40720 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 33673 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 246617 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 223773 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 210091 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 235951 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 222879 views
Actual places
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

06:49 PM • 57866 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 33673 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

04:47 PM • 40720 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 112142 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 113092 views
Zelensky met with the head of the French National Assembly: preparations for the peace summit were discussed

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 17467 views

Zelensky met with the head of the French National Assembly to discuss preparations for the global peace summit and Ukraine's European integration priorities.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky said that he met with the chairman of the National Assembly of France El Bron-Pieve and its leaders. They discussed preparations for the global peace summit and Ukraine's European integration priorities .

"I met with the chairman of the National Assembly of France and the heads of committees. We discussed preparations for the global peace summit. Special attention is paid to Ukraine's European integration priorities, in particular the expected adoption of a negotiation framework for the actual start of negotiations on our state's accession to the EU," the president wrote on his Telegram channel.

Recall

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky during a speech to the National Assembly of France reacted to Russian threats to France.

Iryna Kolesnik

WarPolitics
european-unionEuropean Union
telegramTelegram
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
ukraineUkraine
polandPoland

