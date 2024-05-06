Zelensky honors Ukrainian infantrymen: presents awards and battle flags

On Infantry Day, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy congratulated the defenders who are the backbone of the Ukrainian army, noting that it is always the infantry soldiers who determine whose land is to be held. The head of state also presented awards to the military, unfortunately, some of them posthumously, which were handed over to relatives, and also presented battle flags to the 22nd, 31st, 32nd and 65th separate mechanized brigades, UNN reports.

Today, Ukraine celebrates the professional day of soldiers who are the backbone of our army. The largest component of the Ukrainian Defense Forces and the most crucial. The foundation of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. It is always the infantry soldiers who determine whose land will be - Zelensky said.

He noted that modern warfare involves many components of state and military power that must be effective.

Logistics - lives and combat results depend on its efficiency. Artillery, which must be accurate. Aviation and air defense to support operations on the ground. Electronic warfare that protects. Drones, which have already become a really strong Ukrainian argument against the occupier - both in close combat and in strategic depth. But all of this is for the sake of our soldiers, our Ukrainian infantrymen, to be stable in their positions and to be able to move forward - to return what is Ukrainian to Ukraine. Our, Ukrainian control is exactly there on the ground, where our infantry positions are, where the strength of our soldiers is - Zelensky added.

The President emphasized that Ukraine should honor everyone who gave their lives for independence.

The Head of State presented two orders "Golden Star" to the relatives of the fallen Heroes of Ukraine, as well as awarded three soldiers with the "Cross of Military Merit", one soldier with the Order of Bohdan Khmelnytsky of the second degree, three with the Order of Bohdan Khmelnytsky of the third degree, three soldiers received the Order "For Courage" of the second degree, five - "For Courage" of the third degree.

In addition, Zelenskyy presented battle flags to the 22nd, 31st, 32nd and 65th separate mechanized brigades and the 47th and 66th separate mechanized brigades received the honorary award "For Courage and Bravery.

