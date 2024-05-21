Zelensky held a conversation with the president of Azerbaijan: they discussed cooperation and projects in the energy sector
Kyiv • UNN
During the telephone conversation, Zelensky discussed regional security, bilateral cooperation in energy, trade and other spheres with Azerbaijani President Aliyev.
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky held a telephone conversation with Azerbaijani leader Ilham Aliyev. The parties discussed cooperation between the two countries in various fields, in particular in the energy sector. This is reported by UNN with reference to the statement of the head of state in the Telegram channel.
details
In a telephone conversation with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, issues of regional security and bilateral cooperation were discussed. . We have promising projects in energy, trade and other areas
According to him, he and the President of Azerbaijan instructed their teams to step up work on the implementation of a number of projects and coordinated future joint events.
recall
