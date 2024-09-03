Zelensky dismisses deputy head of the OP Shurma

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has dismissed Deputy Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Rostyslav Shurma, UNN reports.

"Dismiss Shurma Rostyslav Ihorovych from the position of Deputy Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine," reads the decree No. 603/2024.

Previously

Today, the Verkhovna Rada was supposed to consider the dismissal of several ministers, but this did not happen. According to UNN sources , it was planned to consider the dismissal of Energy Minister Herman Halushchenko.

In the evening, the Verkhovna Rada received statements on the resignation of three ministers. These are Minister of Strategic Industries of Ukraine Oleksandr Kamyshyn, Minister of Justice of Ukraine Denys Malyuska, and Minister of Environmental Protection and Natural Resources of Ukraine Roman Strilts.

It also became known that the deputy head of the OP Rostyslav Shurma will leave his post this week . Minister Oleksandr Kamyshyn is likely to be appointed in his place, citing disagreements with international partners as the reason for his dismissal.

Day of dismissals: Arakhamia says over 50% of Cabinet to be replaced