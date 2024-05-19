Zelensky congratulates Usyk on his victory over Fury: "A hard battle that proves that Ukrainian endurance and strength give birth to Ukrainian victory"
Kyiv • UNN
Oleksandr Usyk defeated Tyson Fury to become the first absolute heavyweight champion of the world in the 21st century, unifying all four major belts.
"Ukrainians are hitting hard! And in the end, all our opponents will be defeated. Congratulations, champion!" President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy commented on Oleksandr Usyk's victory, UNN reports.
