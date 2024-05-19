Zelensky congratulates Usyk on his victory over Fury: "A hard battle that proves that Ukrainian endurance and strength give birth to Ukrainian victory"

"Ukrainians are hitting hard! And in the end, all our opponents will be defeated. Congratulations, champion!" President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy commented on Oleksandr Usyk's victory, UNN reports.

Ukrainians hit hard!

And in the end, all our opponents will be defeated.

Oleksandr Usyk is the absolute world champion!

A tough battle that proves Ukrainian endurance and strength give birth to Ukrainian victory.

Congratulations, champion!

Congratulations, country!

Glory to Ukraine - Volodymyr Zelenskyy wrote on Telegram .

Recall

On May 19, Oleksandr Usyk defeated Tyson Fury and became the first absolute world champion in the heavyweight division in the 21st century, unifying four championship belts - WBA, IBF, WBO, WBC.

