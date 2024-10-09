ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Zelensky arrives in Croatia to participate in the Ukraine-Southeast Europe summit: what will be discussed

Zelensky arrives in Croatia to participate in the Ukraine-Southeast Europe summit: what will be discussed

Ukrainian President Zelenskyy arrives in Croatia to meet with Prime Minister Plenkovic and participate in the Ukraine-Southeast Europe Summit. Defense cooperation, rehabilitation of soldiers, and international efforts for peace will be discussed.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived in Croatia today, October 9. There, he will meet with Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic and take part in the third Ukraine-Southeast Europe summit, the head of state said on Telegram, UNN reports .

He arrived in Croatia to meet with Prime Minister Andrej Plenković, representatives of other countries of the region and participate in the third Ukraine-Southeast Europe Summit

- Zelensky wrote. 

According to Zelenskyy, he and Prime Minister Plenkovic will talk about continuing defense cooperation, rehabilitating our soldiers who were wounded on the front line, and rebuilding Ukraine.

"At the summit in the format "Ukraine plus 12 countries", we will discuss international efforts to bring peace and implement the Peace Formula, our joint response to security challenges with partners, as well as interaction on the way to the European Union and NATO," the President said. 

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Politics
natoNATO
european-unionEuropean Union
croatiaCroatia
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
ukraineUkraine

