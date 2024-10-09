Zelensky arrives in Croatia to participate in the Ukraine-Southeast Europe summit: what will be discussed
Kyiv • UNN
Ukrainian President Zelenskyy arrives in Croatia to meet with Prime Minister Plenkovic and participate in the Ukraine-Southeast Europe Summit. Defense cooperation, rehabilitation of soldiers, and international efforts for peace will be discussed.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived in Croatia today, October 9. There, he will meet with Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic and take part in the third Ukraine-Southeast Europe summit, the head of state said on Telegram, UNN reports .
He arrived in Croatia to meet with Prime Minister Andrej Plenković, representatives of other countries of the region and participate in the third Ukraine-Southeast Europe Summit
According to Zelenskyy, he and Prime Minister Plenkovic will talk about continuing defense cooperation, rehabilitating our soldiers who were wounded on the front line, and rebuilding Ukraine.
"At the summit in the format "Ukraine plus 12 countries", we will discuss international efforts to bring peace and implement the Peace Formula, our joint response to security challenges with partners, as well as interaction on the way to the European Union and NATO," the President said.
