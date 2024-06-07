Zelensky and the first lady took part in the official welcoming ceremony on the occasion of their visit to France

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky and First Lady Olena Zelenskaya took part in the official welcoming ceremony on the occasion of their visit to France, UNN writes.

Details

The national anthem of Ukraine and the national anthem of France were played at the official welcoming ceremonies.

On the eve of the president of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky in France, together with his allies, honored the bravery of the soldiers of the Allied troops who landed in Normandy 80 years ago.

recall

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky will visit Germany on June 11. There he will address the German parliament.