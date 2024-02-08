ukenru
Zelensky addressed the US Senate

Zelensky addressed the US Senate

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 32008 views

Zelenskyy thanked the U.S. Senate for unblocking the discussion on supporting Ukraine and other partners in the fight against Russia.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy thanked the United States Senate for its decision to support the procedural vote on the bill on joint assistance for Ukraine, Israel and Taiwan. He wrote about this on Platform X, UNN reports

Details

I am grateful to the U.S. Senate for the decision to unblock the discussion on support for Ukraine and other strategic partners. A very important first step to continue to support Ukraine's victory and strengthen our common security. A bad day for Putin and a good day for democracies

wrote the Ukrainian president.

Context

On February 8, the U.S. Senate preliminarily supported a bill that provides aid to Ukraine, Israel, and Taiwan - without migration reform and border security. The bill provides for the allocation of more than $95 billion. Now the Senate has to vote on it again, which requires at least 60 votes.

"Reagan is turning over in his grave": Tusk speaks on blocking aid to Ukraine in the US Senate08.02.24, 12:52 • 27145 views

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

Politics
united-states-senateUnited States Senate
taiwanTaiwan
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
united-statesUnited States
ukraineUkraine

Contact us about advertising