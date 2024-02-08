Zelensky addressed the US Senate

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy thanked the United States Senate for its decision to support the procedural vote on the bill on joint assistance for Ukraine, Israel and Taiwan. He wrote about this on Platform X, UNN reports .

Details

I am grateful to the U.S. Senate for the decision to unblock the discussion on support for Ukraine and other strategic partners. A very important first step to continue to support Ukraine's victory and strengthen our common security. A bad day for Putin and a good day for democracies wrote the Ukrainian president.

Context

On February 8, the U.S. Senate preliminarily supported a bill that provides aid to Ukraine, Israel, and Taiwan - without migration reform and border security. The bill provides for the allocation of more than $95 billion. Now the Senate has to vote on it again, which requires at least 60 votes.

"Reagan is turning over in his grave": Tusk speaks on blocking aid to Ukraine in the US Senate