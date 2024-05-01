ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 104754 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 113792 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 156391 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 159726 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 257128 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 175400 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 166343 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148465 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 229814 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113117 views

Zaporizhzhia TCC official who unreasonably seized cars worth UAH 11 million from a company will be tried

Zaporizhzhia TCC official who unreasonably seized cars worth UAH 11 million from a company will be tried

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 16403 views

An official of the Central United District Territorial Center for Manning and Social Support in Zaporizhzhia is suspected of unreasonably seizing cars worth UAH 11 million from the company. He will stand trial for abuse of power under martial law.

Law enforcement officers have sent an indictment to court in the case of an official of the Central United District Territorial Center for Manning and Social Support in Zaporizhzhia. According to the investigation, the man unreasonably seized cars that were not subject to mobilization from the company for UAH 11 million. UNN reports this with reference to the State Bureau of Investigation. 

Details 

Reportedly, at the beginning of the Russian full-scale invasion, a military commissariat officer was responsible for mobilizing vehicles, but chose the cars to be seized at his own discretion.  

In March 2022, he came to a parking lot with an armed escort, which was actually outside the territorial jurisdiction of the military enlistment office. The owners of the companies that owned the cars were not present at the parking lot at the time.

According to the SBI, the TCC official did not have established limits for seizing cars and did not have relevant documents from local authorities on mobilizing vehicles for these enterprises.  He was able to seize with violations only those cars whose keys were with the driver present at the parking lot. These are four trucks and a minibus with a total value of almost UAH 11 million.

The official is accused of abuse of power or authority by a military official under martial law (Article 426-1(5) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

He faces a sentence of up to 12 years in prison.

Zaporizhzhia exposes law enforcement officer who demanded UAH 100,000 bribe from a military man30.04.24, 15:44 • 19662 views

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Crimes and emergencies
derzhavne-biuro-rozsliduvan-ukrainaState Bureau of Investigation of Ukraine
zaporizhzhiaZaporizhzhia

Contact us about advertising