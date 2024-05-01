Zaporizhzhia TCC official who unreasonably seized cars worth UAH 11 million from a company will be tried

Law enforcement officers have sent an indictment to court in the case of an official of the Central United District Territorial Center for Manning and Social Support in Zaporizhzhia. According to the investigation, the man unreasonably seized cars that were not subject to mobilization from the company for UAH 11 million. UNN reports this with reference to the State Bureau of Investigation.

Details

Reportedly, at the beginning of the Russian full-scale invasion, a military commissariat officer was responsible for mobilizing vehicles, but chose the cars to be seized at his own discretion.

In March 2022, he came to a parking lot with an armed escort, which was actually outside the territorial jurisdiction of the military enlistment office. The owners of the companies that owned the cars were not present at the parking lot at the time.

According to the SBI, the TCC official did not have established limits for seizing cars and did not have relevant documents from local authorities on mobilizing vehicles for these enterprises. He was able to seize with violations only those cars whose keys were with the driver present at the parking lot. These are four trucks and a minibus with a total value of almost UAH 11 million.

The official is accused of abuse of power or authority by a military official under martial law (Article 426-1(5) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

He faces a sentence of up to 12 years in prison.

Zaporizhzhia exposes law enforcement officer who demanded UAH 100,000 bribe from a military man