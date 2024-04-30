Zaporizhzhia exposes law enforcement officer who demanded UAH 100,000 bribe from a military man

In Zaporizhzhia, a law enforcement officer who extorted 100 thousand hryvnias from a serviceman for not bringing him to justice for an allegedly staged accident was served a notice of suspicion. This was reported by the press service of the State Bureau of Investigation, UNN reports .

Details

It is noted that the law enforcement officer was investigating the circumstances of an accident that occurred in the Dnipro district of Zaporizhzhia in April 2024. One of the participants in the accident was a serviceman who had returned from the front after being wounded. Despite the fact that, according to preliminary data, the serviceman was not the culprit of the accident, the defendant began to extort money from him for not bringing him to justice.

The law enforcement officer received UAH 60,000, but later demanded another UAH 40,000, for which he offered to return the seized car.

The offender was served a notice of suspicion of extortion and receiving an unlawful benefit (Part 3 Art. 368 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). The article provides for imprisonment for up to 10 years.

Recall

In Ternopil region , a deputy of the regional council was detained for demanding kickbacks from a soldier in exchange for the allocation of material assistance for the treatment of a wounded soldier.