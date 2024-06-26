Yusov commented on the possible offensive of the invaders on Borovaya in Kharkiv region

The Defense Forces broke the enemy's primary intentions regarding the village of Borovaya in the Kharkiv region, but the Russian army did not abandon the idea of destabilizing the situation on the northern borders and will continue to try to do so, said Andrey Yusov, a representative of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of defense on Wednesday, reports UNN.

The enemy continues certain actions in the North. And it is clear that their original plans were broken and this affected further actions. They were indeed forced to transfer and introduce reserves, including from other sectors of the front, which directly affects the overall situation. But the enemy has not abandoned the idea of destabilizing the situation on the northern borders and will continue to try to do so - declared Yusov.

According to him, the movement of Russian invaders and the accumulation of formations are known to the Defense Forces of Ukraine and appropriate measures are being taken.

Addition

On June 19, the Armed Forces of Ukraine commented on information about a possible enemy offensive on the settlement Borovaya of the Kharkiv region, noting that there is no need to panic now, because the Defense Forces are ready for any development of events and will give an adequate rebuff in that direction.