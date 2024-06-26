Yusov commented on the possible offensive of the invaders on Borovaya in Kharkiv region

$41.340.03
Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy
10:10 AM • 8346 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
06:27 AM • 107725 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 115985 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 131170 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 195532 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 237256 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 146006 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 369784 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 182223 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 149732 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Popular news

Putin can no longer end the war against Ukraine, even if he wanted to – Foreign Policy

April 4, 02:06 AM • 72724 views

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

April 4, 03:29 AM • 80011 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 111088 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 97540 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

08:18 AM • 37712 views
Publications

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

06:27 AM • 107725 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 97697 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 115986 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 111239 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 07:36 PM • 131170 views
UNN Lite

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 4994 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 8074 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 13425 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 14913 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 18774 views
Yusov commented on the possible offensive of the invaders on Borovaya in Kharkiv region

Kyiv • UNN

 • 21850 views

The Ukrainian Defense Forces violated the original plans of the Russian army for the village of Borovaya in the Kharkiv region, but Russia has not abandoned its idea of destabilizing the situation on the northern borders of Ukraine and will continue to try to do so.

Yusov commented on the possible offensive of the invaders on Borovaya in Kharkiv region

The Defense Forces broke the enemy's primary intentions regarding the village of Borovaya in the Kharkiv region, but the Russian army did not abandon the idea of destabilizing the situation on the northern borders  and will continue to try to do so, said Andrey Yusov, a representative of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of defense on Wednesday, reports UNN.

The enemy continues certain actions in the North. And it is clear that their original plans were broken and this affected further actions. They were indeed forced to transfer and introduce  reserves, including from other sectors of the front, which directly affects the overall situation. But the enemy has not abandoned the idea of destabilizing the situation on the northern borders and will continue to try to do so

- declared Yusov.

According to him, the movement of Russian invaders and the accumulation of formations are known to the Defense Forces of Ukraine and appropriate measures are being taken. 

Addition 

On June 19, the Armed Forces of Ukraine commented on information about a possible enemy offensive on the settlement Borovaya of the Kharkiv region, noting that there is no need to panic now, because the Defense Forces are ready for any development of events and will give an adequate rebuff in that direction. 

