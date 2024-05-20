YouTube starts blocking opposition content at the request of Russian authorities - rosmedia

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 86316 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 108353 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 151150 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 155110 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 251281 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174379 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165605 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148360 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 226409 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113073 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
“This is a new president, and we are committed to a new approach.” Walz on changing US policy toward Ukraine

“This is a new president, and we are committed to a new approach.” Walz on changing US policy toward Ukraine

March 1, 04:25 PM • 36928 views
NATO Secretary General: Zelenskyy must “find a way” to restore relations with Trump

NATO Secretary General: Zelenskyy must “find a way” to restore relations with Trump

March 1, 04:42 PM • 34761 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 68951 views
Zelenskyy should return to the negotiating table with Trump - Duda

Zelenskyy should return to the negotiating table with Trump - Duda

March 1, 05:07 PM • 36943 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 63012 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 251281 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 226409 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 212397 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 238121 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 224879 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 86303 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 63004 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 68946 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 113119 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 114000 views
Actual
YouTube starts blocking opposition content at the request of Russian authorities - rosmedia

YouTube starts blocking opposition content at the request of Russian authorities - rosmedia

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 16848 views

YouTube has blocked videos about military service evasion from several Russian opposition channels at the request of the Russian authorities, marking a new trend of removing human rights content in Russia.

YouTube has blocked three videos on military service evasion by Dozor in Volgograd, School of Conscripts and another independent regional media outlet in Russia. The video hosting service also announced the threat of blocking the OVD-Info channel, which could be the first time an entire channel has been blocked. Prior to this, YouTube did not block opposition content at the request of the Russian authorities. This was reported by a cybersecurity expert who wished to remain anonymous, UNN reports with reference to the Telegram channel "Agentsvo".

Details

According to a cybersecurity expert, this is a new trend when human rights content is removed at the request of the Russian government, not because of violations of Google's or Western countries' policies.

The four blocking notices reviewed by the Agency state that YouTube received a notification from Roskomnadzor that the channel's materials violate the federal law "On Information." For more detailed information, the hosting administration always suggests looking for it in the Russian register of banned sites.

The videos of all the projects that have faced blocking contain the topic of draft evasion or mobilization, the expert said.

YouTube has blocked the videos "How to hide from the military commissariat (resistance to mobilization: part 3)" (which managed to gain 255 thousand views) and "Evade correctly" (313 thousand views) on the channel "Watch in Volgograd" (29 thousand subscribers), said the creator of the project Yevhen Kochegin. The channel received its first blocking notice in December 2023. At the end of February, YouTube forwarded the request to the NRC. It explained the blocking as a result of posting "information about ways and methods of evading military service when called upon." On March 15, the second video on the channel was blocked. Kochegin said that he would try to challenge the blocking, but did not expect to succeed. On Sunday, the Agency was unable to contact Kochegin.

YouTube blocked the video "Criminal will help you not to serve" (6 thousand views) on the channel "School of Conscripts" (21 thousand subscribers).

In a remote video of an independent regional media outlet, the expert was answering questions about how to avoid being drafted for military service, the Agency's source said.

"OVD-Info received a message from YouTube in early May. In it, the video hosting service reported that it had received a notice from the RKN to block the How Now? channel (99 thousand subscribers). Prior to that, Roskomnadzor reported that it had blocked five OVD-Info resources in Russia, including two of the project's YouTube channels, including How Now? "As far as we know... this is the first case in Russia when the RKN demands to block a channel in its entirety, not a specific video," said Dmytro Anisimov, spokesman for OVD-Info. "We are currently consulting with Google and trying to explain that this demand to block our channel is illegal and is a manifestation of politically motivated censorship. We hope that YouTube will not block our channel, because in this case, it will be lost forever with all subscribers." At the time of publication of the news, the OVD-Info channel was not blocked.

There is no way out of this ban for independent media and human rights projects, says the cybersecurity expert.

Add

"The Agency notes that the blocking of human rights YouTube channels may mean a change in the video hosting company's position on responding to the demands of the Russian authorities. In 2021, human rights organizations sent requests to Twitter, Meta, and Google in connection with the Russian authorities' demands to block OVD-Info's resources, the cybersecurity expert said. Twitter and Meta responded that they follow not only local laws but also their own moderation policy and the International Convention on Human Rights and will not block OVD-Info's accounts. Google did not respond to the requests, but did not block anything either.

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

News of the World
telegramTelegram
twitterTwitter
youtubeYouTube
googleGoogle

Contact us about advertising