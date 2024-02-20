Yevlash explained the importance for Russia of occupying a foothold near the Torsky ledge

The Russian occupiers cannot conduct large-scale operations now, so they choose to conduct them point by point - where they see their expediency. At the moment, the bridgehead near the so-called Torskyi Ledge is key for Russia, as there is the Black Stallion River, which is a barrier line and will be easier to hold the defense along. Ilya Yevlash, the head of the press service of the Khortytsia operational and strategic group of troops, told UNN.

When asked whether Russia continues to transfer its reserves to the Black Stallion River, Yevlash replied:

Yes, they do. This is one of the key areas where the enemy continues to develop its offensive.

Yevlash explained why it is important for the Russians to take up the defense at the bridgehead near the so-called Torsky Ledge.

He cannot carry out large-scale operations now, he chooses pointwise where he sees his expediency, and now the bridgehead near Torske, the so-called "Black Horse" is the key for the enemy, because there is the Black Horse River, which is a barrier line along which it will be easier to keep the defense, which is easier to gain a foothold and from there to continue to develop his offensive actions - Yevlash said.

In addition, he said that the Russians continue to use aircraft, Su-34s, and KABs in the Liman area and strike with their kamikaze drones, "lancets.

"There were 10 combat engagements, during which 373 enemy troops were killed or wounded. 115 pieces of military equipment were damaged or destroyed," said Yevlash.

Addendum

Earlier, Yevlash said that the hottest spot is near the settlement of Terny in the Liman sector. The enemy is focusing its attention there and pulling up its reserves.