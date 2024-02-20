Yevlash explained the importance for Russia of occupying a foothold near the Torsky ledge

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 104685 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 113746 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 156345 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 159686 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 257056 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 175390 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 166335 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148463 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 229768 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113116 views

Missile attack on Odesa port: two merchant ships damaged

March 1, 08:39 PM • 46214 views
Protest in Vermont: Vice President Vance is met with a rally in support of Ukraine after a dispute with Zelenskiy

March 1, 08:57 PM • 52747 views
Zelenskiy and Starmer discuss strategic partnership and sign important defense loan for Ukraine

March 1, 09:14 PM • 50839 views
Macron holds urgent talks with Zelensky and Trump after incident in the US

March 1, 10:11 PM • 27084 views
Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

12:27 AM • 39666 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 257056 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 229768 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 215505 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 241082 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 227623 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 104620 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 77622 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 83442 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 114333 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 115168 views
Yevlash explained the importance for Russia of occupying a foothold near the Torsky ledge

Yevlash explained the importance for Russia of occupying a foothold near the Torsky ledge

 • 234984 views

Russia cannot conduct large-scale operations now, so it is targeting places like the bridgehead near the Torsky Ledge to gain a foothold and continue its offensive along the Black Stallion River.

The Russian occupiers cannot conduct large-scale operations now, so they choose to conduct them point by point - where they see their expediency. At the moment, the bridgehead near the so-called Torskyi Ledge is key for Russia, as there is the Black Stallion River, which is a barrier line and will be easier to hold the defense along. Ilya Yevlash, the head of the press service of the Khortytsia operational and strategic group of troops, told UNN.

When asked whether Russia continues to transfer its reserves to the Black Stallion River, Yevlash replied:

Yes, they do. This is one of the key areas where the enemy continues to develop its offensive.

Yevlash explained why it is important for the Russians to take up the defense at the bridgehead near the so-called Torsky Ledge.

He cannot carry out large-scale operations now, he chooses pointwise where he sees his expediency, and now the bridgehead near Torske, the so-called "Black Horse" is the key for the enemy, because there is the Black Horse River, which is a barrier line along which it will be easier to keep the defense, which is easier to gain a foothold and from there to continue to develop his offensive actions

- Yevlash said.

In addition, he said that the Russians continue to use aircraft, Su-34s, and KABs in the Liman area and strike with their kamikaze drones, "lancets.

"There were 10 combat engagements, during which 373 enemy troops were killed or wounded. 115 pieces of military equipment were damaged or destroyed," said Yevlash.

Addendum

Earlier, Yevlash said that the hottest spot  is near the settlement of Terny in the Liman sector. The enemy is focusing its attention there and pulling up its reserves.

Anna Murashko

War
sukhyi-su-34Su-34
ternyThorns
bakhmutBakhmut

