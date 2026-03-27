Yevhen Kot admitted to panic attacks and alcohol addiction

Ukrainian choreographer Yevhen Kot shared personal details of a difficult period in his life when he faced panic attacks and alcohol problems. The artist said that serious psychological difficulties arose on the eve of his participation in the popular TV show "Dancing with the Stars," where his partner was actress Ksenia Mishina. This is reported by UNN with reference to Kot's interview, which he gave to the YouTube project "Case."

Details

According to the dancer, strong internal pressure significantly affected his emotional state and even made him consider refusing to participate in the project. Kot noted that he tried to cope with anxiety with medication, but it did not bring the desired result.

Before "Dancing" with Mishina, I even thought about not entering the season. Because I started having severe panic attacks. I was put on tranquilizers and antidepressants. It didn't help at all. It only works when you're taking it. As soon as you stop, it's three times worse. I finished the course and started drinking. I drank for a month. I generally don't get along with alcohol. A bottle or two of wine in the evening before bed. And then I couldn't leave the house - I had panic attacks. I found a psychologist and we had a match. I immediately felt the effect with her - the choreographer said.

Ultimately, according to the artist, it was working with a psychologist that helped gradually stabilize his condition and restore internal balance. After that, he was able to return to an active professional life and change his approach to his own health.

Currently, Yevhen Kot tries to lead a more harmonious lifestyle, pays attention to physical activity, and spends more time with loved ones. The dancer says that today he feels much more confident and has more resources for creativity.

Recall

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