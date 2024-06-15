Yermak: Ukraine will not make territorial concessions in preparing plan to end the war

There will be no compromise on Ukraine's independence and no concessions to the sovereignty and territorial integrity of our country during the upcoming peace talks. According to UNN, the head of the President's Office, Andriy Yermak , told journalists on the sidelines of the peace summit in Switzerland.

He said that during the peace summit, the participating countries should develop a vision of a joint plan to end the war, which should be based on the Peace Formula proposed by Ukraine.

No compromises with independence, no compromises with sovereignty and territorial integrity. We have a very clear Formula for Peace. Today and tomorrow, we will discuss the principles of a future joint plan based on the Formula for Peace proposed by the Ukrainian side. We are very honest and ready to discuss all opinions of responsible and civilized countries - Yermak emphasized.

Once a joint plan is prepared, it should be presented to russia, and it is possible that this could happen at the second peace summit.

After that, we will look for opportunities to present this joint plan, which will be ready, to russia. We think this could happen at the second summit - He said.

The President of Switzerland stated that the purpose of the Peace Summit is to discuss how and under what conditions russia can be involved in the future peace process in Ukraine on the basis of international law and the UN Charter.

