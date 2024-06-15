Yermak: Ukraine will not make territorial concessions in preparing plan to end the war

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 1118 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 10642 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

10:10 AM • 20676 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 161663 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 154242 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 164578 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 213741 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 247558 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 153336 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 371216 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+20°
3m/s
38%
Popular news

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

April 4, 03:29 AM • 101667 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 146382 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 134427 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 40773 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

08:18 AM • 58838 views
Publications

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

01:12 PM • 10642 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 161663 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 134798 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 154242 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 146747 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Denis Shmyhal

Emmanuel Macron

Andrii Sybiha

Rand Paul

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

China

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 13742 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 14869 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 18840 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 19884 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 41039 views
Actual

Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II

Telegram

Instagram

F-16 Fighting Falcon

Shahed-136

Yermak: Ukraine will not make territorial concessions in preparing plan to end the war

Kyiv • UNN

 • 18198 views

Ukraine will not make any territorial concessions and will not jeopardize its independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity during the upcoming peace talks to end the war, the head of the Presidential Office has said.

Yermak: Ukraine will not make territorial concessions in preparing plan to end the war

There will be no compromise on Ukraine's independence and no concessions to the sovereignty and territorial integrity of our country during the upcoming peace talks. According to UNN, the head of the President's Office, Andriy Yermak , told journalists on the sidelines of the peace summit in Switzerland.

Details

He said that during the peace summit, the participating countries should develop a vision of a joint plan to end the war, which should be based on the Peace Formula proposed by Ukraine.

No compromises with independence, no compromises with sovereignty and territorial integrity. We have a very clear Formula for Peace. Today and tomorrow, we will discuss the principles of a future joint plan based on the Formula for Peace proposed by the Ukrainian side. We are very honest and ready to discuss all opinions of responsible and civilized countries

- Yermak emphasized.

Once a joint plan is prepared, it should be presented to russia, and it is possible that this could happen at the second peace summit.

After that, we will look for opportunities to present this joint plan, which will be ready, to russia. We think this could happen at the second summit

- He said.

Recall

The President of Switzerland stated that the purpose of the Peace Summit is to discuss how and under what conditions russia can be involved in the future peace process in Ukraine on the basis of international law and the UN Charter.

Yermak: russia may present a common vision of peace at the second summit, but will not sign an agreement "a la Minsk"15.06.24, 15:17 • 19436 views

Anastasia Ryabokon

Anastasia Ryabokon

Politics
Office of the President of Ukraine
Switzerland
Andriy Yermak
Ukraine
Brent
$65.25
Bitcoin
$82,832.50
S&P 500
$5,438.02
Tesla
$269.16
Газ TTF
$36.69
Золото
$3,090.36
Ethereum
$1,788.11