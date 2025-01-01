Yermak: Russian Federation attacked buildings in the center of Kyiv with at least four shaheds

It is preliminarily known that buildings in the center of Kyiv were attacked by at least four shaheds. This was stated by the head of the President's Office Andriy Yermak, reports UNN.

“It is preliminarily known that the buildings in the center of Kyiv were attacked by at least four shaheds. Law enforcement and experts are investigating everything,” Yermak wrote.

Two people were killed as a result of the attack by Russian troops on Kyiv.

Seven people were injured. Among the injured are two pregnant women.

New footage shows the aftermath of the Russian attack in Kyiv