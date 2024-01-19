Yemeni Houthis attack another American cargo ship in the Gulf of Aden

ukenru
5 new TV series in March: from superheroes to mysterious family dramas
06:35 PM • 19994 views

5 new TV series in March: from superheroes to mysterious family dramas

Lent 2025: what you can eat and what you should limit yourself to
06:15 PM • 41806 views

Lent 2025: what you can eat and what you should limit yourself to

Von der Leyen announces “comprehensive plan” to strengthen EU security - summary of the summit in London
05:53 PM • 32541 views

Von der Leyen announces "comprehensive plan" to strengthen EU security - summary of the summit in London

Britain to allocate 1.6 billion pounds to Ukraine for production of missiles for air defense
05:42 PM • 36848 views

Britain to allocate 1.6 billion pounds to Ukraine for production of missiles for air defense

Exclusive
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
March 2, 11:46 AM • 112087 views

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 117086 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 149077 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 142730 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 179160 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 172794 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

What is the threat of a possible termination of US aid to Ukraine: ISW explained

What is the threat of a possible termination of US aid to Ukraine: ISW explained

March 2, 08:53 AM • 68274 views
Zelenskyy and world leaders to meet at the summit in London: who will come

Zelenskyy and world leaders to meet at the summit in London: who will come

March 2, 09:32 AM • 79054 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

March 2, 10:40 AM • 102128 views
Trump adviser reveals details of tense meeting with Zelenskiy at White House

Trump adviser reveals details of tense meeting with Zelenskiy at White House

March 2, 11:50 AM • 69111 views
Tusk urges European leaders to strengthen NATO's eastern flank - BBC

Tusk urges European leaders to strengthen NATO's eastern flank - BBC

March 2, 12:11 PM • 45025 views
Lent 2025: what you can eat and what you should limit yourself to

Lent 2025: what you can eat and what you should limit yourself to

06:15 PM • 41806 views
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
Exclusive

March 2, 11:46 AM • 112087 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 289505 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 256317 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 241301 views
5 new TV series in March: from superheroes to mysterious family dramas

5 new TV series in March: from superheroes to mysterious family dramas

06:35 PM • 19994 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

March 2, 10:40 AM • 102128 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 149077 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 109621 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 109446 views
Yemeni Houthis attack another American cargo ship in the Gulf of Aden

Yemeni Houthis attack another American cargo ship in the Gulf of Aden

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 26862 views

According to the U.S. Central Command, Yemeni Houthis have launched another attack on the U.S. cargo ship in the Gulf of Aden. The missiles fell into the water near the ship, no one was injured or damaged.

The United States confirms a new attack by Houthis from Yemen: it is stated that the militants fired missiles at the Chem Ranger tanker in the Gulf of Aden yesterday.

This is reported by UNN with reference to the press service of the Central Command of the US Armed Forces.

Details

The third attack by Houthi terrorists on a commercial vessel in three days. On January 18, at about 21:00 (Sana'a time), Iranian-backed Houthi terrorists launched two anti-ship ballistic missiles at the Chem Ranger tanker, which flies the flag of the Marshall Islands, belongs to the United States and is operated by a Greek company

- the agency informs.

It is noted that the crew watched the missiles fall into the water near the vessel.

Image

So far, there have been no reports of injuries or damage to the vessel, as the tanker continues to move.

In turn, Houthi spokesman Brigadier General Yahya Sari said on Friday that the Yemeni armed forces targeted the USS Chem Ranger, which was sailing through the Gulf of Aden, with retaliatory naval missiles, resulting in a direct hit.

Image

Sari said that the operations of the Yemeni armed forces will continue until the war in Gaza is ended and the siege on the Palestinians in the Gaza Strip is lifted, according to the Islamic Republic of Iran's news agency.

Recall

A day after the U.S. Navy defeated a cruise missilefired from Yemen, Houthi military forces fired an anti-ship missile at the U.S.-owned and operated container ship M/V Gibraltar Eagle. There were no reports of casualties or significant damage.

Also, UNN reported that the United States launched the fourth strike against the Houthis in Yemen in less than a week

UN chief calls on Iran and Pakistan for "maximum restraint"18.01.24, 23:54 • 29438 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

News of the World

