Yemeni Houthis attack another American cargo ship in the Gulf of Aden

The United States confirms a new attack by Houthis from Yemen: it is stated that the militants fired missiles at the Chem Ranger tanker in the Gulf of Aden yesterday.

This is reported by UNN with reference to the press service of the Central Command of the US Armed Forces.

Details

The third attack by Houthi terrorists on a commercial vessel in three days. On January 18, at about 21:00 (Sana'a time), Iranian-backed Houthi terrorists launched two anti-ship ballistic missiles at the Chem Ranger tanker, which flies the flag of the Marshall Islands, belongs to the United States and is operated by a Greek company - the agency informs.

It is noted that the crew watched the missiles fall into the water near the vessel.

So far, there have been no reports of injuries or damage to the vessel, as the tanker continues to move.

In turn, Houthi spokesman Brigadier General Yahya Sari said on Friday that the Yemeni armed forces targeted the USS Chem Ranger, which was sailing through the Gulf of Aden, with retaliatory naval missiles, resulting in a direct hit.

Sari said that the operations of the Yemeni armed forces will continue until the war in Gaza is ended and the siege on the Palestinians in the Gaza Strip is lifted, according to the Islamic Republic of Iran's news agency.

Recall

A day after the U.S. Navy defeated a cruise missilefired from Yemen, Houthi military forces fired an anti-ship missile at the U.S.-owned and operated container ship M/V Gibraltar Eagle. There were no reports of casualties or significant damage.

Also, UNN reported that the United States launched the fourth strike against the Houthis in Yemen in less than a week

