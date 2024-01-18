ukenru
Lent 2025: what you can eat and what you should limit yourself to
Von der Leyen announces “comprehensive plan” to strengthen EU security - summary of the summit in London
Britain to allocate 1.6 billion pounds to Ukraine for production of missiles for air defense
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

06:15 PM
March 2, 11:46 AM
February 28, 02:39 PM
February 28, 09:20 AM
February 28, 06:23 AM
Actual
UN chief calls on Iran and Pakistan for "maximum restraint"

UN chief calls on Iran and Pakistan for "maximum restraint"

Kyiv  •  UNN

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called on Iran and Pakistan to "exercise maximum restraint" following military conflicts between the two countries. The UN emphasized that any security issues should be resolved peacefully through dialogue and cooperation.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has called on Iran and Pakistan to "exercise maximum restraint to avoid further escalation of tensions" after the exchange of military strikes between the countries. The statement of the United Nations spokesman was quoted by UNN.

The Secretary General emphasizes that all security issues between the two countries should be resolved peacefully, through dialogue and cooperation, in accordance with the principles of sovereignty, territorial integrity and good neighborly relations. 

 - said UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric.

Details

A similar call was made by the Turkish Foreign Ministry this morning. The Turkish Foreign Ministry called on Iran, Iraq and Pakistan to show restraint and common sense after the escalation of tensions in the region.

We believe that problems should be solved on the basis of an understanding of friendship and brotherhood based on mutual respect for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of countries. 

- the ministry said in a statement.

Pakistan strikes targets in Iran after Tehran attacks18.01.24, 09:59 • 24970 views

Context

Pakistan has struck seven targets in Iran. The country's Foreign Ministry claims that they attacked militant hideouts. However, Iran said that the strike also killed women and children. The day before, the Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps attacked Balochistan province in Pakistan with missiles.

