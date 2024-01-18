UN chief calls on Iran and Pakistan for "maximum restraint"

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has called on Iran and Pakistan to "exercise maximum restraint to avoid further escalation of tensions" after the exchange of military strikes between the countries. The statement of the United Nations spokesman was quoted by UNN.

The Secretary General emphasizes that all security issues between the two countries should be resolved peacefully, through dialogue and cooperation, in accordance with the principles of sovereignty, territorial integrity and good neighborly relations. - said UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric.

Details

A similar call was made by the Turkish Foreign Ministry this morning. The Turkish Foreign Ministry called on Iran, Iraq and Pakistan to show restraint and common sense after the escalation of tensions in the region.

We believe that problems should be solved on the basis of an understanding of friendship and brotherhood based on mutual respect for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of countries. - the ministry said in a statement.

Pakistan strikes targets in Iran after Tehran attacks

Context

Pakistan has struck seven targets in Iran. The country's Foreign Ministry claims that they attacked militant hideouts. However, Iran said that the strike also killed women and children. The day before, the Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps attacked Balochistan province in Pakistan with missiles.