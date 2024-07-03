Xi Jinping meets with Tokayev: declares high level of "comprehensive strategic partnership"

$41.340.03
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive
06:27 AM • 81561 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

05:56 AM • 90507 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 109768 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 183822 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 228781 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 140733 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 367404 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 181383 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 149436 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 197799 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

Putin can no longer end the war against Ukraine, even if he wanted to – Foreign Policy

April 4, 02:06 AM • 58944 views

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

April 4, 03:29 AM • 66828 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 89400 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 75064 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

08:18 AM • 24822 views
Publications

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

06:27 AM • 81561 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 76025 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

05:56 AM • 90507 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 90305 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 07:36 PM • 109768 views
Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film Predator: Wasteland

10:08 AM • 1040 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 10102 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 11848 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 16049 views

David Schwimmer said he couldn't listen to the iconic song from "Friends" since leaving the show

April 3, 04:23 PM • 37132 views
Xi Jinping meets with Tokayev: declares high level of "comprehensive strategic partnership"

Kyiv • UNN

 • 14515 views

During a meeting with Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Chinese President Xi Jinping said that relations between China and Kazakhstan have reached a high level of permanent comprehensive strategic partnership.

Xi Jinping meets with Tokayev: declares high level of "comprehensive strategic partnership"

On Wednesday, July 3, Chinese President Xi Jinping held talks with President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev during his visit to Kazakhstan.  Xi said that relations between the two countries have reached a high level of permanent comprehensive strategic partnership. This was reported by UNN with reference to Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying.

President Xi held talks with President Tokayev. The friendly relations between China and Kazakhstan are rooted in the thousand-year old ancient Silk Road, strengthened by 32 years of cooperation since the establishment of diplomatic relations, and have reached a high level of permanent comprehensive strategic partnership.

- Hua Chunying wrote on the social network X.

It is noted that no matter how the international situation changes, China will remain steadfast in its commitment to Sino-Kazakh friendship, "in its determination to promote cooperation in all areas, in its resolve to continue mutual support on issues related to each other's core interests, and in its confidence that both countries will realize their development goals.

Xi also expressed his willingness to work with President Tokayev to jointly build a "more meaningful and dynamic China-Kazakhstan community with a shared future.

Recall 

Xi arrived in the Kazakh capital Astana to attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit. Russian dictator Vladimir Putinhas also arrived there. 

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

News of the World
Xi Jinping
China
Kazakhstan
