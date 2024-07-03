Xi Jinping meets with Tokayev: declares high level of "comprehensive strategic partnership"

On Wednesday, July 3, Chinese President Xi Jinping held talks with President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev during his visit to Kazakhstan. Xi said that relations between the two countries have reached a high level of permanent comprehensive strategic partnership. This was reported by UNN with reference to Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying.

President Xi held talks with President Tokayev. The friendly relations between China and Kazakhstan are rooted in the thousand-year old ancient Silk Road, strengthened by 32 years of cooperation since the establishment of diplomatic relations, and have reached a high level of permanent comprehensive strategic partnership. - Hua Chunying wrote on the social network X.

It is noted that no matter how the international situation changes, China will remain steadfast in its commitment to Sino-Kazakh friendship, "in its determination to promote cooperation in all areas, in its resolve to continue mutual support on issues related to each other's core interests, and in its confidence that both countries will realize their development goals.

Xi also expressed his willingness to work with President Tokayev to jointly build a "more meaningful and dynamic China-Kazakhstan community with a shared future.

Recall

Xi arrived in the Kazakh capital Astana to attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit. Russian dictator Vladimir Putinhas also arrived there.