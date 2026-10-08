Xbox launches a new film and television division

Photo: xbox.com

Xbox is launching a new division called XP, which will focus on Xbox projects unrelated to video games, including films and television adaptations, consumer products, live events, and partnerships with creators and brands. UNN writes about this, citing The Verge.

Details

Various Xbox teams are already doing this work, but it will now be consolidated into the centralized XP division.

According to a blog post by Xbox Chief Strategy Officer Matthew Ball, XP formalizes four "areas of investment":

“XBOX PICTURES: bringing our worlds and characters to new audiences through film, television, and other forms of linear storytelling”;

“XBOX PRODUCTS: creating products that are authentic to the fan community and allow fans to celebrate and express their feelings for their favorite franchises”;

“XBOX PLACES: bringing communities together through live events, immersive experiences, attractions, broadcasts, and leisure destinations”;

“XBOX PARTNERSHIPS: working with content creators, brands, and communities to develop new projects, sponsorships, and brand partnerships.”

XP will be led by Kailyn Walters, who is moving from her position as head of Mojang, the company that created Minecraft, to become president of the new division. Mojang’s next leader will be Maria Angelidou-Smith, who will leave her position as Reddit’s Chief Product Officer to become CEO of Mojang and Minecraft; she will begin work on October 19.

Xbox is already developing several film and television adaptations, including a sequel to the successful film A Minecraft Movie, the third season of the Fallout series on Prime Video, a Call of Duty film, and an animated Diablo series for Netflix.

"Great games remain at the center of these franchises and at the heart of XBOX," Ball said. "XP will work with the best creative minds across all our studios, as well as trusted partners, to build on this foundation and create more opportunities for people to discover the worlds they love."

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