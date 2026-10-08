Xbox launches a new film and television division

$44.860.0850.160.48
ukenru
01:55 PM • 1748 views
A traffic accident can be handled without the police or paperwork — how to use the European Accident Statement in Diia and whether your “driver’s license” will be taken away
01:14 PM • 5562 views
The Defense Forces used long-range FP-1 UAVs to strike the largest oil refinery in RussiaVideo
01:14 PM • 4828 views
The preferential electricity tariff for Ukrainians will remain unchanged for now – how much they will have to pay
12:58 PM • 5516 views
Ukraine's negotiating team will travel to the United States before the end of the week - Zelenskyy
12:55 PM • 5444 views
The “Forrest Gump” case — UAH 20 million bail posted for Mudra
12:39 PM • 10181 views
She reimagined antiquity and changed the modern world: what is known about the 2026 Nobel Prize laureate in LiteraturePhoto
11:40 AM • 9434 views
Cold front is moving toward Ukraine, but it is still too early to talk about a serious cold snap, says weather forecaster
11:09 AM • 10525 views
Canadian author Anne Carson received the 2026 Nobel Prize in LiteraturePhoto
09:00 AM • 16605 views
Zelenskyy announced important talks with partners — what they will discuss and when
08:41 AM • 14068 views
South Korea announced the recall of its ambassador from Ukraine amid the situation involving North Korean prisoners of war
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Cookie Policy
Terms of Use
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+22°
3.3m/s
36%
747mm
Popular news
Ukraine entered the top four least peaceful countries in the world — Global Peace Index rankingPhotoOctober 8, 04:15 AM • 14367 views
Moldova is creating shelters at checkpoints near the border with UkraineOctober 8, 04:31 AM • 11533 views
Le Pen said that Ukraine's accession to the EU would affect France's agricultural sectorOctober 8, 05:48 AM • 6066 views
Ukraine and Moldova are ahead of Georgia only in terms of negative indicators - KobakhidzeOctober 8, 07:09 AM • 9790 views
The US and Russia are negotiating the possible restoration of the "Nord Stream" pipelines - ReutersOctober 8, 07:29 AM • 20715 views
Publications
A traffic accident can be handled without the police or paperwork — how to use the European Accident Statement in Diia and whether your “driver’s license” will be taken away01:55 PM • 1760 views
She reimagined antiquity and changed the modern world: what is known about the 2026 Nobel Prize laureate in LiteraturePhoto12:39 PM • 10185 views
Aviation industry representatives are preparing a draft tax consultation on aircraft leasing for the Ministry of Finance — UATA
Exclusive
October 8, 07:36 AM • 33025 views
Short trip optionsPhotoOctober 7, 05:59 PM • 58806 views
Firefighting aviation is more than just an aircraft: how XENA organizes international forest-firefighting operationsPhoto
Exclusive
October 7, 04:15 PM • 54834 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Vitali Klitschko
Marine Le Pen
Vadym Filashkin
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Donetsk Oblast
Iran
Great Britain
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Xbox launches a new film and television division01:59 PM • 374 views
Meghan Markle appeared in public for the first time after returning to Britain — she was spotted with Malala YousafzaiPhoto01:55 PM • 496 views
Arsenal talent Max Dowman received three honors at once from Guinness World RecordsVideo01:25 PM • 1934 views
A star dedicated to Yaroslava Mahuchikh has appeared in Kyiv — where it can be seenVideoOctober 7, 08:37 PM • 32009 views
Trump to present Musk with the highest scientific honor in the United StatesOctober 7, 07:53 PM • 30864 views
Actual
Heating
The Guardian
Starlink
Film
Series

Xbox launches a new film and television division

Kyiv • UNN

 • 376 views

The new XP division will bring together Xbox’s film projects, merchandise, live events, and partnerships. It will be headed by Mojang’s Cailin Walters.

Xbox launches a new film and television division
Photo: xbox.com

Xbox is launching a new division called XP, which will focus on Xbox projects unrelated to video games, including films and television adaptations, consumer products, live events, and partnerships with creators and brands. UNN writes about this, citing The Verge.

Details

Various Xbox teams are already doing this work, but it will now be consolidated into the centralized XP division.

According to a blog post by Xbox Chief Strategy Officer Matthew Ball, XP formalizes four "areas of investment":

  • “XBOX PICTURES: bringing our worlds and characters to new audiences through film, television, and other forms of linear storytelling”;
    • “XBOX PRODUCTS: creating products that are authentic to the fan community and allow fans to celebrate and express their feelings for their favorite franchises”;
      • “XBOX PLACES: bringing communities together through live events, immersive experiences, attractions, broadcasts, and leisure destinations”;
        • “XBOX PARTNERSHIPS: working with content creators, brands, and communities to develop new projects, sponsorships, and brand partnerships.”

          XP will be led by Kailyn Walters, who is moving from her position as head of Mojang, the company that created Minecraft, to become president of the new division. Mojang’s next leader will be Maria Angelidou-Smith, who will leave her position as Reddit’s Chief Product Officer to become CEO of Mojang and Minecraft; she will begin work on October 19.

          Xbox is already developing several film and television adaptations, including a sequel to the successful film A Minecraft Movie, the third season of the Fallout series on Prime Video, a Call of Duty film, and an animated Diablo series for Netflix.

          "Great games remain at the center of these franchises and at the heart of XBOX," Ball said. "XP will work with the best creative minds across all our studios, as well as trusted partners, to build on this foundation and create more opportunities for people to discover the worlds they love."

          AMD hinted at Microsoft's release of a new Xbox console in 202704.02.26, 18:16 • 2682 views

          Julia Shramko

          CultureTechnologiesUNN Lite
          Film
          Series
          Netflix