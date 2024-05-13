WSJ: Ukraine intercepts 45% of Russian missiles in six months, 73% in previous six months

Ukraine shoots down a smaller share of Russian missiles as Russia intensifies its attacks using ballistic missiles that are difficult to hit. The Wall Street Journal writes about this, UNN reports .

Details

According to an analysis of daily data from the Ukrainian Air Force Command, Ukraine has intercepted about 46% of Russian missiles over the past six months, compared to 73% over the previous six months, the WSJ reports.

In April 2024, the missile interception rate dropped to 30%, while the interception rate of long-range Shahed drones fell by only 1% to 82% over the past six months.

The intensified bombardment is destroying infrastructure and cities, while depleting Ukraine's already scarce missile stockpile, which the country needs to keep the Russian air force out of its skies - the publication notes.

The US points out that the months-long delay in getting Congress to approve aid to Ukraine is costly.

Secretary of State Anthony Blinken promised that the U.S. Mission is "doing everything we can to expedite this assistance. The Europeans are doing the same.

DIU identifies who is firing cruise missiles at Ukraine: list released

For reference

Over the past six months, Russia has launched about 45% more drones and missiles than in the previous six months; Russia has also launched almost twice as many Shahed drones - 2,628 - than in the previous period, the publication notes. In addition, the WSJ draws attention to the information on ammunition: an average of 608.5 was fired monthly over the past six months, compared to 423.8 in the previous six months.

Over the past six months, Ukraine has shot down only 10% of the ballistic missiles fired by Russia. It reportedly has not intercepted any of the S-300 and S-400 missiles fired at Ukraine this year. Data show higher intercept rates for cruise missiles such as the X-555 - the article says.

