WSJ: Ukraine intercepts 45% of Russian missiles in six months, 73% in previous six months

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 86112 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 108322 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 151120 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 155082 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 251242 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174364 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165591 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148359 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 226390 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113073 views

“This is a new president, and we are committed to a new approach.” Walz on changing US policy toward Ukraine

March 1, 04:25 PM • 36695 views
NATO Secretary General: Zelenskyy must “find a way” to restore relations with Trump

March 1, 04:42 PM • 34536 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 68740 views
Zelenskyy should return to the negotiating table with Trump - Duda

March 1, 05:07 PM • 36760 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 62840 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 251242 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 226390 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 212390 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 238112 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 224871 views
Actual people
Actual places
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 86112 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 62840 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 68740 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 113114 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 113994 views
WSJ: Ukraine intercepts 45% of Russian missiles in six months, 73% in previous six months

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 24524 views

Ukraine shoots down a smaller share of Russian missiles as Russia increases its attacks with heavier ballistic missiles, intercepting about 46% of Russian missiles in the last six months, down from 73% in the previous six months.

Ukraine shoots down a smaller share of Russian missiles as Russia intensifies its attacks using ballistic missiles that are difficult to hit. The Wall Street Journal writes about this, UNN reports .

Details

According to an analysis of daily data from the Ukrainian Air Force Command, Ukraine has intercepted about 46% of Russian missiles over the past six months, compared to 73% over the previous six months, the WSJ reports.

In April 2024, the missile interception rate dropped to 30%, while the interception rate of long-range Shahed drones fell by only 1% to 82% over the past six months.

The intensified bombardment is destroying infrastructure and cities, while depleting Ukraine's already scarce missile stockpile, which the country needs to keep the Russian air force out of its skies

- the publication notes.

The US points out that the months-long delay in getting Congress to approve aid to Ukraine is costly.

Secretary of State Anthony Blinken promised that the U.S. Mission is "doing everything we can to expedite this assistance. The Europeans are doing the same.

DIU identifies who is firing cruise missiles at Ukraine: list released13.05.24, 09:45 • 86582 views

For reference

Over the past six months, Russia has launched about 45% more drones and missiles than in the previous six months; Russia has also launched almost twice as many Shahed drones - 2,628 - than in the previous period, the publication notes. In addition, the WSJ draws attention to the information on ammunition: an average of 608.5 was fired monthly over the past six months, compared to 423.8 in the previous six months.

Over the past six months, Ukraine has shot down only 10% of the ballistic missiles fired by Russia. It reportedly has not intercepted any of the S-300 and S-400 missiles fired at Ukraine this year. Data show higher intercept rates for cruise missiles such as the X-555

- the article says.

WSJ: Germany is afraid to hand over frozen russian assets to Ukraine29.04.24, 02:55 • 27909 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

WarPolitics
ukrainian-air-forceUkrainian Air Force
united-states-congressUnited States Congress
s-400-missile-systemS-400 missile system
raketnyi-kompleks-s-300S-300 missile system
germanyGermany
antonii-blinkenAnthony Blinken
united-statesUnited States
ukraineUkraine

Contact us about advertising