DIU identifies who is firing cruise missiles at Ukraine: list released

Ukrainian intelligence officers have identified who is firing cruise missiles at Ukraine. The Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine has published a list, UNN reports.

Details

"Operatives and analysts of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine identified the personnel of the command and control of the units of the 22nd Heavy Bomber Aviation Division of the Long-Range Aviation Command of the Russian Air Force (military unit 06987, airfield of the Engels base, Saratov region) involved in missile attacks on the civilian infrastructure of Ukraine," the DIU reported on social media.

According to Ukrainian intelligence, the 22nd Air Force consists of the 121st and 52nd Heavy Bomber Regiments:

121st airborne battalion - unit 85927, Engels airfield, Saratov region, Tu-95MS and Tu-160 strategic bombers;

52nd airborne battalion - unit 33310, airfield based in Shaykovka, Kaluga region, Tu-22M3 long-range bombers.

"The division's personnel directly involved in planning, organizing and carrying out shelling of the territory of Ukraine with X-22/X-32 (Tu-22M3) and X-101/X-555/X-55 (Tu-95MS/Tu-160) air-launched cruise missiles have been identified. These pilots are responsible for numerous casualties and destruction in Ukraine as a result of the criminal missile terror they conduct from the territory of the Russian Federation. The list of identified Russian war criminals can be found at link," the DIU said.

"We remind you that every war crime committed against Ukraine will be punished with justice," the DIU emphasized.

DIU identifies those who fire "Kinzhals" at Ukraine: list released