President Volodymyr Zelensky during a meeting with US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken thanked Washington for military assistance, but looked disappointed by the main American diplomat's focus on corruption. This is stated in the material of the publication The Washington Post, writes UNN.

Details

The publication writes that Western governments demand that the Ukrainian authorities make even more efforts to overcome corruption in Ukraine. In particular, it is mentioned that this was discussed during a meeting between President Vladimir Zelensky and US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken during his visit to Kiev in May. Sources of the publication claim that due to Blinken's focus on corruption, the meeting was tense.

The meeting between Zelensky and Blinken was tense - the Ukrainian leader expressed gratitude for the US military assistance, but, according to people familiar with the discussion, who spoke on condition of anonymity due to the delicacy of the topic, was disappointed that Blinken focused on corruption issues - it says in the material.

The article says that Ukrainian officials insist that they are fighting corruption as fiercely as their troops are fighting the Russians. But Western governments, including the United States, argue that this is still not enough. WP noted that this is a source of tension between Kiev and some allies, which creates a constant danger for additional economic and military assistance.

During his visit to Kiev, Blinkin said that Ukraine "has taken important steps, but much remains to be done". He stressed that Kiev needs "a strong and predictable regulatory environment; open and fair competition; transparency; the rule of law; effective anti-corruption measures".

Victory on the battlefield will not allow Ukraine to become part of russia. Winning the war on corruption will prevent Ukraine from becoming like russia the secretary of state said.

Recall

During the visit of US Secretary of state Blinken, President Zelensky discussed with him the situation at the front, defense cooperation, including Patriot systems to protect cities such as Kharkiv, preparations for a global peace summit, as well as speeding up the provision of declared US military assistance.

