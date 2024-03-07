WP: Congressmen launch investigation into Musk's SpaceX over reports of Russian use of Starlink

Democrats from the US House of Representatives have launched an investigation into Elon Musk's SpaceX, checking whether the company has taken adequate security measures to prevent Russia from deploying its Starlink satellite Internet service in the war against Ukraine, The Washington Post reports, UNN writes.

Democratic congressmen Jamie Raskin and Robert Garcia sent a letter on Wednesday evening demanding that the company report complaints about possible illegal acquisitions of Starlink terminals, including in the Russian-occupied territories of Ukraine. The U.S. lawmakers said they were concerned about allegations by Ukrainian intelligence officials that Russian forces have deployed the company's terminals in eastern Ukraine, potentially violating U.S. sanctions.

Congressmen warned SpaceX President Gwynne Shotwell that Russia's alleged use of Starlink "poses a serious threat to Ukraine's security, Ukrainian lives, and U.S. national security.

"We are concerned that you may not have appropriate barriers and policies in place," Raskin and Garcia wrote in a letter obtained exclusively by The Washington Post.

There are long-standing concerns about the widespread influence that SpaceX and Musk, the company's CEO and founder, have on the conflict, the newspaper writes.

The investigation, as stated, "emphasizes how vital Starlink's service has been to Ukraine's war effort, providing the backbone of its digital communications on the battlefield since Russia invaded the country two years ago."

"Lawmakers are concerned that Starlink may now provide a similar advantage to Russia after Ukrainian intelligence officials said in a February blog post that Russian troops are increasingly using Starlink satellite communications systems," the article says.

Raskin, the top Democrat on the Oversight Committee, and Garcia, the top Democrat on the Homeland Security Subcommittee, said the alleged widespread use of Starlink's systems raises "additional questions about the effectiveness of your company's security measures and compliance with U.S. sanctions and export controls.

Musk said that reports that the company is selling Starlink terminals to Russia are "categorically false.

"To the best of our knowledge, no Starlink has been sold directly or indirectly to Russia," Musk said in a post on X.

However, U.S. lawmakers wrote that they are concerned that Russia could use the technology beyond its borders. According to the lawmakers' letter, Ukrainian officials have suggested that Russian troops obtained the terminals illegally, bypassing sanctions by buying them through intermediaries in neighboring countries.

The congressmen asked SpaceX what actions it has taken to address security vulnerabilities that Russia could have used to illegally acquire Starlink terminals, and also asked how the company is working with other US regulators to prevent illegal trade in satellite terminals.

"Lawmakers are just beginning their investigation, but plan to contact the Pentagon and other relevant agencies," the publication says.

"It is critical that Russia be deprived of any trade that enhances the capabilities of its armed forces," the U.S. lawmakers wrote.

