Works on the construction of the third line of fortifications are being implemented on time - Syniehubov

Despite the constant shelling by the occupiers, the task set by the Office's leadership to the President and the Government to build the third line of fortifications in Kharkiv region is being implemented on time. This was announced by the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Oleh Syniehubov, during a telethon, UNN reports .

Details

We have certain areas where there is shelling, where we unfortunately lose equipment. So the equipment is not in the first place, our construction workers are in the first place, and unfortunately, they are also injured, but we are implementing all the tasks set by the Office management to the President and the Government in due time. I would like to note that this will not be the end of strengthening our positions Head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration Oleh Syniehubov

He noted that 90% of the work on the construction of defense borders has been completed.

However, this is not just the construction of the entire third line. This is just another stage. Accordingly, the third line was also built last year and a large volume was 100% completed. We are currently completing this scope of work and will continue to do so Head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration Oleh Syniehubov

Recall

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal statedthat the funds for the construction of all the fortification lines planned by the General Staff have been allocated in full.

Funds for construction of fortifications have been allocated in full - Shmyhal