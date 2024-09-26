Works on construction of fortifications completed in Mykolaiv region - Shmyhal

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said that the construction of fortifications in Mykolaiv region has been completed, for which the Cabinet of Ministers allocated UAH 567 million. According to him, it is necessary to quickly approve the procedure and cost of maintaining the fortifications. Shmyhal said this during a government meeting, UNN reports.

Details

The government allocated UAH 567 million to the region for the construction of fortifications. The work is now 100% complete, and the facilities have been transferred to RMA. Now it is necessary to approve the procedure and cost of maintaining the fortifications. The Ministry of Defense was previously instructed to draft a government resolution. I emphasize the mandatory and urgent nature of its implementation - Shmyhal said.

Recall

The Presidential Office held a working meeting with the heads of the frontline regions. They discussed fortifications, protection of the population, and preparations for the heating season.