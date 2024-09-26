Works on construction of fortifications completed in Mykolaiv region - Shmyhal
Kyiv • UNN
The Prime Minister announced the completion of the construction of fortifications in Mykolaiv region. UAH 567 million has been allocated for the project, and now the procedure and cost of maintaining the facilities must be approved.
Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said that the construction of fortifications in Mykolaiv region has been completed, for which the Cabinet of Ministers allocated UAH 567 million. According to him, it is necessary to quickly approve the procedure and cost of maintaining the fortifications. Shmyhal said this during a government meeting, UNN reports.
Details
The government allocated UAH 567 million to the region for the construction of fortifications. The work is now 100% complete, and the facilities have been transferred to RMA. Now it is necessary to approve the procedure and cost of maintaining the fortifications. The Ministry of Defense was previously instructed to draft a government resolution. I emphasize the mandatory and urgent nature of its implementation
Recall
The Presidential Office held a working meeting with the heads of the frontline regions. They discussed fortifications, protection of the population, and preparations for the heating season.