Works on construction of fortifications completed in Mykolaiv region - Shmyhal

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
11:19 PM • 101813 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 108434 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 175079 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 142059 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 145625 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 139975 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 186076 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112152 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 176160 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104786 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: "He can come back when he is ready for peace"
February 28, 06:35 PM • 115596 views

Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

February 28, 06:35 PM • 115596 views
Tusk after Zelensky's meeting with Trump at the White House: dear Ukrainian friends, you are not alone
February 28, 07:04 PM • 72818 views

Tusk after Zelensky's meeting with Trump at the White House: dear Ukrainian friends, you are not alone

February 28, 07:04 PM • 72818 views
Fox News announces interview with Zelensky after meeting with Trump

Fox News announces interview with Zelensky after meeting with Trump

February 28, 07:23 PM • 79296 views
CNN: Trump personally orders Zelenskiy to leave White House after public spat
February 28, 07:40 PM • 47935 views

CNN: Trump personally orders Zelenskiy to leave White House after public spat

February 28, 07:40 PM • 47935 views
Zelensky canceled his speech at a prestigious American institute

Zelensky canceled his speech at a prestigious American institute

February 28, 08:35 PM • 39000 views
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 175079 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 175079 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 186076 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 186076 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 176160 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 203425 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias
February 27, 11:50 AM • 192242 views

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 192242 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day
February 28, 03:20 PM • 144059 views

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 144059 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 143837 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 148385 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"
February 28, 09:03 AM • 139692 views

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 139692 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 156447 views
Works on construction of fortifications completed in Mykolaiv region - Shmyhal
Kyiv  •  UNN
 • 18167 views

Works on construction of fortifications completed in Mykolaiv region - Shmyhal

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 18167 views

The Prime Minister announced the completion of the construction of fortifications in Mykolaiv region. UAH 567 million has been allocated for the project, and now the procedure and cost of maintaining the facilities must be approved.

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said that the construction of fortifications in Mykolaiv region has been completed, for which the Cabinet of Ministers allocated UAH 567 million. According to him, it is necessary to quickly approve the procedure and cost of maintaining the fortifications. Shmyhal said this during a government meeting, UNN reports.

Details

The government allocated UAH 567 million to the region for the construction of fortifications. The work is now 100% complete, and the facilities have been transferred to RMA. Now it is necessary to approve the procedure and cost of maintaining the fortifications. The Ministry of Defense was previously instructed to draft a government resolution. I emphasize the mandatory and urgent nature of its implementation

- Shmyhal said.

Recall

The Presidential Office held a working meeting with the heads of the frontline regions. They discussed fortifications, protection of the population, and preparations for the heating season.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

WarPolitics
office-of-the-president-of-ukraineOffice of the President of Ukraine
ministerstvo-oborony-ukrainaMinistry of Defense of Ukraine
denys-shmyhalDenis Shmyhal
mykolaivMykolaiv

