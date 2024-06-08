Woman rescued from rubble after Russian attack on Poltava region dies - RMA

In the Poltava region, a woman rescued from the rubble after an attack by Russian troops on June 7 died, the head of the Poltava RMA Philip Pronin said on Saturday, UNN writes.

Unfortunately, the woman who was rescued from the rubble yesterday died. Doctors fought for her life until the last minute - - wrote Pronin in Telegram.

