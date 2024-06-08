Woman rescued from rubble after Russian attack on Poltava region dies - RMA
Kyiv • UNN
A woman rescued from the rubble after a Russian attack in the Poltava region of Ukraine, unfortunately, died, despite the efforts of doctors to save her life.
In the Poltava region, a woman rescued from the rubble after an attack by Russian troops on June 7 died, the head of the Poltava RMA Philip Pronin said on Saturday, UNN writes.
Unfortunately, the woman who was rescued from the rubble yesterday died. Doctors fought for her life until the last minute
