Woman explodes on an anti-personnel mine in Kharkiv region

In the village of Yaremivka, Kharkiv region, a woman was injured as a result of the explosion of a PFM-1 "Petal" anti-personnel mine and hospitalized. UNN reports this with reference to the State Emergency Service.

"On June 30, a woman born in 1953 was injured as a result of the explosion of a PFM-1 "Petal" anti-personnel mine," the State Emergency Service reported.

As noted, the victim was hospitalized by an emergency medical team with a traumatic amputation of her right foot.

The State Emergency Service once again asked Ukrainians to be as careful as possible and always remember the high mine danger. Ignoring safety rules can lead to irreparable consequences.

Rescuers reminded of the rules:

do not travel on unknown or untested dirt roads;

do not touch any suspicious or unfamiliar objects;



not to visit forests, forest belts, fields, floodplains and other open spaces, especially those where there were battles or which were under enemy occupation.



