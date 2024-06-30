Woman explodes on an anti-personnel mine in Kharkiv region

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive
06:27 AM • 81016 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

05:56 AM • 89919 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 109254 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 183528 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 228524 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 140596 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 367305 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 181373 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 149429 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 197798 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+19°
2m/s
45%
Popular news

Putin can no longer end the war against Ukraine, even if he wanted to – Foreign Policy

April 4, 02:06 AM • 58944 views

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

April 4, 03:29 AM • 66828 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 89400 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 75064 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

08:18 AM • 24822 views
Publications

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

06:27 AM • 81016 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 75464 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

05:56 AM • 89919 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 89775 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 07:36 PM • 109254 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Ihor Terekhov

Oleh Syniehubov

Andrii Sybiha

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

Kharkiv

France

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film Predator: Wasteland

10:08 AM • 852 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 10003 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 11762 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 15968 views

David Schwimmer said he couldn't listen to the iconic song from "Friends" since leaving the show

April 3, 04:23 PM • 37059 views
Actual

Starlink

Instagram

Telegram

Shahed-136

The Guardian

Woman explodes on an anti-personnel mine in Kharkiv region

Kyiv • UNN

 • 19562 views

A woman born in 1953 sustained a traumatic amputation of her right foot as a result of a PFM-1 "Pelyustka" anti-personnel mine in the village of Yaremivka, Kharkiv region, and was hospitalized.

Woman explodes on an anti-personnel mine in Kharkiv region

In the village  of Yaremivka, Kharkiv  region, a woman was injured as a result of the explosion of a PFM-1 "Petal" anti-personnel mine and hospitalized. UNN reports this with reference to the State Emergency Service. 

"On June 30, a woman born in 1953 was injured as a result of the explosion of a PFM-1 "Petal" anti-personnel mine," the State Emergency Service reported. 

As noted, the victim was hospitalized by an emergency medical team with a traumatic amputation of her right foot.

Addendum 

The State Emergency Service once again asked Ukrainians to be as careful as possible and always remember the high mine danger. Ignoring safety rules can lead to irreparable consequences. 

Rescuers reminded of the rules: 

  • do not travel on unknown or untested dirt roads; 
  • do not touch any suspicious or unfamiliar objects; 
  • not to visit forests, forest belts, fields, floodplains and other open spaces, especially those where there were battles or which were under enemy occupation.

Over 280 thousand hectares remain mined in Mykolaiv region - Kim02.05.24, 10:53 • 22502 views

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Crimes and emergencies
State Emergency Service of Ukraine
Ukraine
Kharkiv
Brent
$67.85
Bitcoin
$84,602.90
S&P 500
$5,438.02
Tesla
$269.16
Газ TTF
$37.90
Золото
$3,105.30
Ethereum
$1,829.31