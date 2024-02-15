Without dismissing Bezuhla and the law on mobilization: Zheleznyak unveils the agenda of the Verkhovna Rada for the next week

According to MP Yaroslav Zheleznyak, the Verkhovna Rada has set the agenda for February 19-25, which does not yet consider the dismissal of Bezuhla from the post of deputy defense committee chairman, nor does it include a report from the head of the SBU on wiretapping of journalists. Consideration of the law on mobilization in the second reading has not been agreed upon - according to the MP, mobilization issues will be considered in early March, UNN reports .

The preliminary agenda for next week has been sent out. - Zheleznyak said in his Telegram.

The MP outlined what of the expected events it does not contain:

The law on mobilization is not scheduled for a second reading; Zheleznyak believes that its consideration will be postponed until early March.

Also, according to the MP, there is no report from the head of the SBU, although the Rada decided to summon him regarding the wiretapping of journalists.



Again, there is no question of dismissing Bezuhla from the post of Deputy Defense Committee," he added.



Recall

According to MP Oleksiy Honcharenko, the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine may consider draft law #10449 on strengthening mobilization in Marchand.

Earlier, UNN reported that MP Mariana Bezuhla appealed to the head of the Servant of the People faction, David Arakhamia, and the leadership of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine with a request not to delay the announcement of her withdrawal from the faction.