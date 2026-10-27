Without auctions and starting from UAH 1 per sq. m: the Cabinet simplified the lease of state property for businesses and data centers

The Cabinet of Ministers simplified the leasing of state property for businesses and data centers affected by Russian shelling. Enterprises will be able to lease state and municipal premises without auctions. Prime Minister Serhii Koretskyi reported this, according to UNN.

Details

The government simplified the leasing of state and municipal property for affected businesses and digital infrastructure. Enterprises that suffered due to Russian aggression will be able to lease state and municipal premises without an auction. This will enable businesses to find new premises and resume operations more quickly - Koretskyi wrote.

Cloud service providers and data center service providers, state authorities and local self-government bodies, as well as state and municipal enterprises and institutions, will also be able to lease premises without an auction in order to promptly locate or relocate equipment.

We are also simplifying leasing for providers of electronic communications networks and services that deploy network infrastructure - Koretskyi added.

Supplement

According to Cabinet Resolution No. 1329 of October 23, 2026, during the period of martial law and for six months after its termination, state and municipal property that may be used as warehouse space may be leased to businesses without auctions if their property was destroyed by Russian shelling.

The fact that the property was destroyed or damaged is confirmed by an inspection report for the facility, a technical inspection report, or a fire report and a conclusion on the causes of the fire.

Prospective tenants intending to lease property that may be used as warehouse space shall submit an application indicating the need to conclude a lease agreement, together with the documents specified above.

Within five days, warehouse owners shall send businesses a list of available properties that may be leased.

The monthly rent for state property that may be used as warehouse space is also set at 50 hryvnias per 1 sq. meter.

Also, during the period of martial law and for six months after its termination, business entities that provide cloud services and/or data center services are entitled to lease state and municipal property without an auction, but exclusively for the purpose of locating, setting up, and ensuring the operation of data centers; deploying information systems, information and communication systems, Category I technological systems for the impact of disruption of the functioning of an information technology facility; or recovery systems and backups of information, information and communication systems and Category I technological systems for the impact of disruption of the functioning of an information technology facility.

The monthly rent for state property used to locate data centers is set at 1 hryvnia per 1 sq. meter.

Reminder

In Ukraine, the leasing of premises belonging to state-owned companies for telecom businesses and data centers has been simplified to enable a swift recovery after attacks.