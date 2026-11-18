SBU Major General Serhii Duka

Major General Serhii Duka, speaking at a meeting of the Verkhovna Rada's Temporary Investigative Commission on investigating possible violations of defense legislation, anti-corruption legislation, and the observance of human rights and freedoms during martial law, stated that the personal data of SBU employees who contributed to raising UAH 65 million in bail had been disclosed, UNN reports.

Answering a question from TSC head Oleksii Honcharenko about the circumstances surrounding the fundraising, Duka said that the lists of bail contributors could have been "leaked." According to him, journalists called special service employees and questioned them about the circumstances of posting bail for the major general.

"I have a question for our independent, highly professional media outlets and for the HACC, SAPO, and NABU. Why did you make the lists of SBU employees publicly available, and now journalists are calling these employees and asking them uncomfortable questions?.. Perhaps you disclosed them to someone else as well? Perhaps on some Russian internet resources? Why do this? It is wartime," Duka asked openly.

The general emphasized that disseminating such information during a full-scale war raises questions not only regarding the protection of personal data, but also regarding the safety of the SBU employees themselves. In particular, he expressed concern that this information might reach the enemy.

In addition, during the TSC meeting, Oleksii Honcharenko asked about media reports claiming that SBU employees had allegedly been forced to contribute money toward the general's bail.

Duka categorically denied these claims. According to him, after being released from the detention center, he spoke with his colleagues and became convinced that the fundraising had been voluntary.

"I can tell you one hundred percent: once I got out, learned about all this, and spoke with the guys, nobody forced anyone to raise these funds," the general stated.

At the same time, he emphasized that he had not personally organized the fundraising and did not know the details of how it was conducted, as he was in a pretrial detention center without means of communication at the time.

"I have a team with whom I worked side by side for six and a half years. I met the war with them, worked during the war, and traveled with them when the Kherson operation was underway. I was with them in Sudzha. How did they organize it? We have our own team. It may be uncomfortable for some people. We have brotherhood, mutual respect, and support," Duka explained.

The general thanked everyone who helped raise the bail. Asked about the number of people who participated in the fundraising, he replied that he had learned from media reports that there were more than 1,600 people.

It will be recalled

On November 4, NABU and SAPO announced the exposure of an alleged criminal organization as part of Operation "Carthage." One of the suspects was SBU Major General Serhii Duka. He is charged with participation in a criminal organization. The general himself denies the charges.

On November 6, the High Anti-Corruption Court imposed pretrial detention on Duka, with the alternative of posting bail in the amount of UAH 65 million.

As UNN reported, the required amount was raised in full on November 13. SBU employees, including service members carrying out combat missions, contributed to the fundraising.