White House says Iran is preparing 'imminent' ballistic missile attack on Israel - media

A senior White House official said on Tuesday that the United States believes Iran is preparing an imminent ballistic missile attack against Israel. This was reported by CNN, according to UNN.

"The United States has indications that Iran is preparing for an imminent ballistic missile launch against Israel. We are actively supporting defense preparations to protect Israel from such an attack. A direct military attack by Iran against Israel would have serious consequences for Iran," a senior White House official said in a statement.

Tensions between Israel and Iran have risen significantly in recent weeks as Israel has stepped up its efforts against Hezbollah in Lebanon, an Iranian-backed militant group. On Monday, the Israeli army launched a ground operation in southern Lebanonagainst Hezbollah.