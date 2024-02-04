White House opposes bill on aid to Israel without Ukraine

The administration of US President Joe Biden is opposed to the House of Representatives' bill on additional aid to Israel without allocating aid to Ukraine. This is stated in a statement issued by the administration, UNN reports.

Details

We strongly oppose this measure, which does nothing to protect the border, does not help the people of Ukraine in any way... and denies humanitarian aid to Palestinian residents said in a statement.

According to Jean-Pierre, the White House has been "working for months with a bipartisan group of senators" to reach an agreement on a bill on additional funding for national security and border security that would allocate new funds to Ukraine and Israel.

Context

On Saturday, Speaker of the House of Representatives Mike Johnson said in a letter to congressmen that the House would consider and vote on a $17.6 billion aid bill for Israel without new aid to Ukraine next week.

The bill, which congressmen are to consider next week, proposes to provide Israel with additional support in the amount of $17.6 billion for the current fiscal year through September 30, 2024.

The US Air Force and Space Force will announce plans for a major reorganization on February 12