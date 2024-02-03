The US Air Force and Space Force will announce plans for a major reorganization on February 12

Politico: US to reform air and space forces

The U.S. Air Force and the U.S. Space Force are finalizing plans for a major reorganization. This was reported on Friday, February 2, by the Politico newspaper, UNN reports.

Details

The Air Force is expected to announce its future plans on February 12 at the Air Force Association's Warfighting Symposium in Colorado. According to the two advisers, many details are still unclear while basing issues are being resolved is indicated in the message.

It is noted that after the announcement of the plan, some of the country's air force commands will be consolidated, and bomber and fighter aviation units will be integrated into a single unit.

It has recently become known that the US Air Force is using digital design and construction technologies in the development and testing of a new nuclear-capable bomber using artificial intelligence simulations.

