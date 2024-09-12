White House finalizes plan to expand Ukraine's strike zone in Russia - Politico

The White House is finalizing a plan to ease some restrictions on Ukraine's use of U.S.-provided weapons and better protect it from Russian missiles, Politico writes, citing its sources, UNN reports.

Details

According to one source, the talks were held in a close circle of a small group of officials in the White House.

Details of the plan are still being finalized. But officials in Washington, London, and Kyiv have been discussing in recent days the expansion of the territory inside Russia that Ukraine could strike with U.S.- and British-made weapons, Politico notes.

Officials also discussed how to prevent new cross-border attacks by Russia, including the fact that the United States agreed to allow Ukraine to use British long-range missiles containing American components to strike Russian territory.

Politico writes that the Biden administration may be ready to finally agree to Kyiv's request to give the Ukrainian military the ability to defend itself more decisively and take more aggressive steps inside Russia.

British defense leaders have been in talks with their American counterparts for several weeks now about getting U.S. approval for Ukraine to use British Storm Shadow missiles to strike Russian territory. According to one person familiar with the talks, no decision has been reached, but the issue will be part of the discussion between President Joe Biden and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer when they meet at the White House on Friday.

U.S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken said that President Joe Biden does not rule out the possibility of Ukrainian armed forces strikes deep into Russia.