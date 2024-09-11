Blinken announces new aid package from the US worth more than $700 million

U.S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken has announced a new aid package for Ukraine worth more than $700 million. In particular, $325 million will be used to restore energy infrastructure, $290 million for humanitarian aid, and $102 million for demining of areas contaminated with mines and unexploded ordnance. He said this at a joint press conference following the trilateral meeting, UNN reports .

Today, we are announcing $325 million in new financing to rebuild Ukraine's energy and electricity grids, and we will bring additional support from the G7+ countries when we host the Energy Coordination Group in the next few weeks - Blinken said.

Blinken also announced $290 million in new humanitarian aid to provide people with essential services such as clean drinking water, food, shelter and medical care.

We are announcing $102 million in additional funding for humanitarian demining to help clear mines and unexploded ordnance left by Russia across Ukraine - Blinken said.

Ukraine may receive another $6 billion in aid from the US