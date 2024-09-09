Ukraine may receive another $6 billion in aid from the US

Senator Lindsey Graham said that Ukraine could receive an additional $6 billion in December. He said this during a telethon, UNN reports.

Ukraine will receive another $6 billion, and I hope it will be soon for the elections. Perhaps in December we will adopt an additional package that will help Ukraine militarily - Graham said.

Recall

The Biden administration is negotiating with Congress to use $6 billionin military aid to Ukraine by September 30. The funds could be “burned” if no solution is found.

The new US aid package includes air defense systems, artillery and HIMARS missiles. White House adviser John Kirby said it would help Ukraine succeed in its fight against Russian aggression.