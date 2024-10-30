Whether employees of the TCC are punished for assistance in evading mobilization: a lawyer's analysis

$41.320.06
NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law
April 3, 07:36 PM

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.

April 3, 01:29 PM

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

April 2, 07:23 PM

Ukraine has returned 11 children from the occupied territories and Russia

April 2, 06:52 PM

Semi-final of the Ukrainian Football Cup: participants determined

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+8°
0m/s
66%
Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

04:00 AM

“Mommy's achievements”: The Duma still includes Medvedchuk's yacht in the successful cases of ARMA

April 3, 03:43 PM • 88681 views

Whether employees of the TCC are punished for assistance in evading mobilization: a lawyer's analysis

Kyiv • UNN

 • 109043 views

In the first 9 months of 2024, 584 cases of obstruction of the Armed Forces were registered, but only 63 went to court. The register of court decisions does not contain a single verdict against TCC employees under Article 114-1 of the Criminal Code.

Whether employees of the TCC are punished for assistance in evading mobilization: a lawyer's analysis

Do officials of the territorial centers of recruitment and social support receive court sentences for assistance in evading mobilization? Specially for UNN, lawyer, Honored Lawyer of Ukraine Volodymyr Bogatyr looked into this issue.

First of all, it should be noted that liability for crimes committed by officials of territorial centers of recruitment and social support may be qualified under different articles of the Criminal Code. 

“These can be typical white-collar crimes. For example, abuse of power or official position (Article 364 of the Criminal Code), acceptance of an offer, promise or receipt of unlawful benefit (Article 368 of the Criminal Code) or forgery (Article 366 of the Criminal Code).

If you ask for information about crimes under these articles, the Prosecutor General's Office or other government agencies are unlikely to provide only generalized information. Most likely, such reporting on the subject of the crime is simply not kept,” the lawyer explained.

When it comes to obstructing the legitimate activities of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and other military formations (and activities aimed at organizing mobilization evasion schemes, including by TCC and JV officials, are precisely such obstruction), the Criminal Code has a separate Article 114-1, which provides for liability in the form of imprisonment for a term of five to eight years.

And it is under this article that the State Bureau of Investigation is conducting criminal proceedings against TCC employees who assist citizens in evading mobilization. 

“A year ago, when scandals were not so widespread, the SBI reported on the investigation of 260 criminal proceedings related to the work of TCCs and SECs. Now there are obviously more,” says Bohatyr. 

According to him, according to the statistics published by the Prosecutor General's Office on registered criminal offenses and the results of their pre-trial investigation, 584 obstructions of the lawful activities of the Armed Forces of Ukraine were entered into the Unified Register of Pre-trial Investigations in the first nine months of 2024. Of these, only 179 proceedings resulted in a person being served with a notice of suspicion. Only 63 cases were sent to court with an indictment and 9 proceedings were closed.

“But it is not known whether these cases were related to the TCC,” the lawyer adds. 

If you look at the data from the Unified State Register of Court Decisions, you will notice that there are no court verdicts under this article against TCC officials at all.

“In total, the TCC is mentioned in 36 verdicts of the courts of first instance under Article 114-1 of the Criminal Code, which contains the register. Of these, 32 verdicts were against people who  administered or ran groups in messengers or social networks that informed citizens about the places where mobilization activities were actually carried out by TCC and JV employees. Another four sentences were related to facilitating evasion from mobilization by other means (forgery of documents, production of military uniforms and chevrons, fictitious employment),” said lawyer Bogatyr. 

Recently, the media published the ruling of the Pechersk Court of Kyiv in the case of an official of the Pechersk TCC  and JV, who was accused of unreasonably excluding 19 reserve officers from military registration. However, the court closed the proceedings due to the expiration of the time limit. 

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

WarCrimes and emergencies
Prosecutor General of Ukraine
State Bureau of Investigation of Ukraine
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Ukraine
Kyiv
