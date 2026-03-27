Where to go in Kyiv on the weekend of March 28-29 for adults and children

This weekend, March 28-29, Kyiv will host many events for various types of recreation. Citizens are offered both quiet leisure and more active formats for children and adults. UNN has compiled a top 5 events for you to visit these days.

Hutsulka Ksenia Musical

Where: ICCM, Heavenly Hundred Heroes Alley, 1

When: March 29 at 13:00, 18:00

How much: 490-2190 UAH

About the event:

The Hutsulka Ksenia musical is coming to Kyiv after its success in Ivano-Frankivsk. The performance has already had 100 sold-out shows in a row and gained significant popularity among audiences. The show will be accompanied by a live orchestra of 20 musicians directly on stage, and the production itself involves 30 actors who will combine modern choreography with Ukrainian authenticity. The performance is distinguished by the use of modern technologies, including laser effects, as well as costumes, among which a collection of Hutsul gunyas is presented. The plot tells the story of Ukrainian emigrants who arrive from the USA to Vorokhta to find a bride for a young man in the Carpathians. His father bequeathed him a million dollars, but on the condition that he finds a "conscious Ukrainian woman" in his historical homeland and marries her.

Kyiv Modern-Ballet. La Traviata. Radu Poklitaru

Where: ICCM, Heavenly Hundred Heroes Alley, 1

When: March 28, 18:00

How much: 200-1750 UAH

About the event:

The premiere of the ballet "La Traviata" will take place on the ICCM stage. The performance is a choreographic drama that tells a story of love, betrayal, and forgiveness through the language of modern choreography. The production combines modern theatrical technologies, including video design and lighting effects, which enhance the emotional impact of the action. The ballet also stands out for its visual design and original costumes, creating a multi-layered stage world. The plot focuses on the tragic story of Violetta Valéry, who emerges as a symbol of self-sacrifice, devotion, and the power of love.

Oleksandr Ponomariov. Grand Solo Concert

Where: Palace "Ukraine", Velyka Vasylkivska St., 103

When: March 28, 18:00.

How much: 490-3690 UAH

About the event:

A solo concert by Oleksandr Ponomariov will take place at the National Palace of Arts "Ukraine". The People's Artist of Ukraine will perform a program of his most famous songs and new compositions. The concert will be accompanied by a symphony orchestra, thanks to which familiar hits will sound in a new way. Also, star guests will take the stage and perform duets with the artist.

Family Zoo "Lemur"

Where: Contact Zoo "Lemur", Dniprovska Naberezhna St., 33 (Arcadia Shopping Center)

When: March 27 - 29 at 10:00

How much: 50-500 UAH

About the event: In the contact zoo, visitors can not only look at animals but also hold them in their arms, pet them, and take photos. The zoo offers excursions, open lessons in biology and zoology, and organizes children's parties. Among the inhabitants are: brown lemurs, raccoons, coatis, meerkats, rabbits, mini-pigs, guinea pigs, squirrels, hedgehogs, goats, sheep, chinchillas, lizards. The zoo has all the conditions for guests of all ages.

Adventures of Bathyscaphe and Seahorse + Cosmics

Theatrical excursion with an interactive-animation performance for spring holidays.

Where: Kyiv Planetarium, Velyka Vasylkivska St., 57/3

When: March 28 at 9:45 and March 29 at 10:45

How much: 350-450 UAH

About the event:

The Kyiv Planetarium will host a theatrical excursion with interactive performances, a full-dome show, and a cosmic disco. The program is designed for children and combines entertainment with educational content in the Star Hall. Together with the heroes – Bathyscaphe and Seahorse – viewers will embark on a journey around planet Earth and learn about the importance of protecting seas and oceans. The plot includes the friends' adventures, including rescuing a small turtle, as well as getting acquainted with constellations. In addition, visitors will be able to feel like astronauts: prepare for a flight, "go" to the International Space Station, and learn how they live in space. The program is presented in a light interactive form, which makes it especially understandable and interesting for children.